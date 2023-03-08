Annamarie Phelps still concerned about gender equality at grassroots level

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Annamarie Phelps still concerned about gender equality at grassroots level

By Press Association
March 8, 2023, 12:05 am
Annamarie Phelps warned girls at grassroots level are still missing out on gender equality (Steven Paston/PA)
Annamarie Phelps warned girls at grassroots level are still missing out on gender equality (Steven Paston/PA)

Olympian and world rowing champion Annamarie Phelps is wary that too much attention paid to progress at the elite levels of women’s sport could “fool” British girls into settling for a status quo that still leaves much to be desired.

Phelps competed in the women’s eight at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, three years after she claimed world gold in the lightweight coxless fours.

Since retiring, the 56-year-old has amassed a lengthy CV of leadership roles and has served as the vice-chair for the British Olympic Association for the last six years, also chairing the European Olympic Committees’ gender equality, diversity and inclusion commission since October 2021.

Last summer she became co-chair of the International Working Group (IWG) on Women & Sport, with Britain now entering its second year as host nation for the global secretariat, which relocates every four years.

“When I was growing up in the 1970s the only women’s sport that was on was gymnastics, and that was once every four years at the Olympic Games,” Phelps told the PA news agency.

“So it’s fantastic we’re seeing women’s football, women’s rugby, women’s cricket. I think we have to be careful not to celebrate the top end as being the be-all and end-all. I think it’s absolutely fantastic, of course.

“At the IWG, we’re looking across across the whole gamut of women’s sport, both globally and top to bottom from grassroots to elite. And yes, we’re doing an amazing job in this country at celebrating women’s sport and having it on TV, like the Women’s Super League.

“But if we look down at the grassroots level, at the bottom end, I still don’t think young girls have enough opportunity to play football or just to do any sport of any sort. They tend to be scheduled at the worst times on the worst pitches, and we look at some of the sports coverage on TV, quite often the women’s will be on the red button and the men’s will be primetime.

“Every little step helps, but we don’t want to fool these young girls who are so enthusiastic in their sport about how great women’s sport is now when there are still so many issues, particularly in the media and the visibility of sport in the printed press. As much as anything, it’s still appalling.”

Phelps, who was made Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 1996, has occupied numerous leadership roles within sport
Phelps, who was made CBE in 1996, has occupied numerous leadership roles within sport (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Last February, the UK finished second in the international rankings for representation on boards at FTSE 100 level, with nearly nearly 40 per cent of roles held by women. That number echoes data released by Sport England and UK sport in 2019, which showed women occupied an average of 40 per cent of board roles across the two organisation’s funded bodies.

That number dropped significantly when it came to football, with a 2021 study by equality advocates Fair Game revealing women represented 11.1 per cent of board members in the Premier League.

Phelps credits the late Di Ellis, her “inspirational” predecessor as chairman of British Rowing, for “tapping her on the shoulder and pushing” for the former Olympian to take up the post.

But simply getting a seat at the table, cautioned Phelps, is not enough.

“It’s about actually giving them the space to be heard,” she added. “It’s about helping them to actually enact what they are saying. It’s one thing to be there, it’s another to actually try and change people’s minds, and that’s quite a slow process.

“It changes the conversation, it opens up things, and it helps the men around the table to wonder why this didn’t happen before now. We’re much more likely to have a conversation on a different level and to raise different questions, and to drill down into some of the details and not be afraid of asking the basic sort of stupid question that everyone else is sitting around thinking.

“Women will say, ‘look, can we just put this on the table and have a conversation around it?’

“It’s been quite a journey. We’ve got a huge way to go, but we’re getting there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Union Street in Aberdeen this morning. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
What weather is expected in the next 24 hours across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and…
2
Carol-Anne Scroggie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Greedy petrol station cashier’s £75,000 scratchcard swindle
3
Two cars in heavy snow
Heavy snow causes travel disruption across north and north-east
4
Nina Hamilton
Female plumbers from Aberdeen and Elgin beating ‘outdated and sexist stereotypes’ to succeed
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Erland Borwick Burnett. Peterhead. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Fisherman who slammed girlfriend through glass coffee table jailed for 16 months
6
Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder celebrates at full-time against Norwich City. Image: Shutterstock
Chris Wilder setback for Aberdeen as former Sheffield United boss lands Watford job
7
missing Alex Ewing
Appeal to find missing Aberdeen man Alex Ewing
8
This week's Planning Ahead round-up features student flat plans for Aberdeen's Union Street
Union Street offices could be new student flats, Earl of Kintore to build new…
9
Riverside Care Home in Aberdeen is one of three homes saved from closure after new buyers were found
New buyers found for north-east care homes after company plunged into administration
10
A four vehicle crash at Wester Kerrowgair, Dalcross, Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Three people – including a child – taken to hospital following serious three-car crash…
5

More from Press and Journal

Lucy Fisher of Knit It has won £50,000 from Innovate UK’s Women in Innovation Awards. Image: Knit It
'It's now or never': Aberdeen knitting pioneer bags another £50,000 grant to grow her…
Aberdeen's Kelle Roos celebrates as his side go 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos back in training after six weeks out injured
Scottish folk rock band Tide Lines will headline the upcoming Tall Ships event. Image: Tall Ships Ltd.
West Coast favourites Tidelines need your help today to get them to the top…
The Aberdeen-based nursery has been issued a number of improvement requirements since June last year. Image Shutterstock.
Bridge of Don nursery issued with improvement notice after failing to meet Care Inspectorate…
Ross County's Jack Baldwin was sent off after VAR intervention following his challenge on Motherwell's Kevin van Veen. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Ross County fail in bid to overturn Jack Baldwin's red card
Willie Collum arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Referee Collum had no reason to believe Elgin star got deliberately booked in alleged…
Gus is often seen out on a walk - but can get over excited. Image: Chloe Godliman.
Meet Gus, the goggle-wearing collie from Argyll who suffers from an incurable disease
The A93 North Deeside Road on the approach to Culter. The council is now considering the potential for bus lanes along the A93 route in order to improve public transport as a travel option. Image: Kath Flannery.
Bus lanes considered for North Deeside Road, from Aberdeen to Banchory
4
This lovely pup is enjoying the snow. Image: Graeme Forsyth, Mannofield
Gallery: From adorable dogs to stunning landscapes, readers share their best March snow photos
Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder celebrates at full-time against Norwich City. Image: Shutterstock
Chris Wilder setback for Aberdeen as former Sheffield United boss lands Watford job

Editor's Picks

Most Commented