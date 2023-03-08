Owen Farrell v Marcus Smith – The battle to be England’s first-choice fly-half

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Owen Farrell v Marcus Smith – The battle to be England’s first-choice fly-half

By Press Association
March 8, 2023, 11:23 am
Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith (Andrew Matthews/Ben Whitley/PA).
Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith (Andrew Matthews/Ben Whitley/PA).

England name their team to face France at lunchtime on Thursday, with Owen Farrell’s position as starting fly-half under threat from Marcus Smith.

Defence coach Kevin Sinfield has revealed that after his captivating man-of-the-match display for Harlequins against Exeter on Saturday, Smith is “in the mix” to be named ringmaster for the penultimate round of the Guinness Six Nations at Twickenham.

Here, the PA news agency examines both players’ claim to the number 10 jersey.

Owen Farrell

Owen Farrell is England's captain for the Six Nations but could lose his starting place to Marcus Smith
Owen Farrell is England’s captain for the Six Nations but could lose his starting place to Marcus Smith (Adam Davy/PA)

Position: Fly-half/inside centre
Club: Saracens
Age: 31
Caps: 104
Debut: v Scotland, 2012
Points: 1,142
Height: 6’2
Weight: 14st 11lbs

England’s captain started at fly-half against Italy and Wales, but, despite being restored to his favoured position and not inside centre where he has spent the bulk of his Test career, he was unable to impose himself in either game. Throw in a goalkicking success rate for this Six Nations of only 47 per cent and it is clear the British and Irish Lions star is not firing on all cylinders. Although excellent at committing defenders and offloading, his attacking game lacks the dynamism brought by Smith. He brings steel to the 10 channel in defence, while his leadership and competitive spirit have been indispensable to England for over a decade.

Marcus Smith

Marcus Smith is challenging Owen Farrell for the role of starting fly-half
Marcus Smith is challenging Owen Farrell for the role of starting fly-half (Adam Davy/PA)

Position: Fly-half
Club: Harlequins
Age: 24
Caps: 20
Debut: v USA, 2021
Points: 156
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 12st 13lbs

Among the three playmakers competing for the role of chief conductor – George Ford completes the trio – Smith is the most potent in attack, both as an individual threat and through his ability to release the players around him. To date his Test starts have mostly come with Farrell positioned at inside centre, but the gifted Harlequin would relish the prospect of playing with the marauding Ollie Lawrence at 12. If given the chance to step out of Farrell’s shadow, he would need to provide the generalship as well as fireworks required at the highest level and, although tenacious in defence, his lack of size makes him a target.

