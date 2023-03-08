Wales assistant Neil Jenkins confident team will be in ‘good nick’ for World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wales assistant Neil Jenkins confident team will be in ‘good nick’ for World Cup

By Press Association
March 8, 2023, 12:03 pm
Neil Jenkins acknowledges Wales are experiencing some short-term pain (Mike Egerton/PA)
Neil Jenkins acknowledges Wales are experiencing some short-term pain (Mike Egerton/PA)

Neil Jenkins is confident that current pain can become long-term gain for Wales by the time they arrive at this year’s World Cup.

Two years after winning the Guinness Six Nations title and going within touching distance of a Grand Slam, Wales could end up with a first wooden spoon since 2003.

They face Italy in Rome on Saturday, when the losers are likely to finish bottom of this season’s championship.

Wales have lost three successive games since Warren Gatland returned as head coach, while his predecessor Wayne Pivac oversaw just three wins from his last 12 Tests at the helm.

Gatland’s men have five fixtures left before the World Cup – Italy and France away, followed by tournament warm-up appointments with England (twice) and South Africa – before a tricky competition opener against Fiji in Bordeaux on September 10.

With Eddie Jones-led Australia also in their pool, some pundits are already fearing the worst. It is 16 years since Wales failed to reach the World Cup knockout phase.

“I think the reality is we probably felt there was going to be some pain about us at this moment in time. We are certainly feeling that,” Wales assistant coach Jenkins said.

Wales
Dejected Wales players following a 35-7 defeat against Scotland in this season's Six Nations (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“But we have until September to get ourselves right, and I believe we can do that.

“I would like to think that by the time that comes around, we will be in good nick conditioning-wise and our game will have evolved an awful lot.

“I would like to think we will be going through the gears from now until then to give us a good chance at a World Cup.”

Wales’ immediate task centres on stopping a resurgent Italian side at Stadio Olimpico.

History suggests a Wales victory – they have won seven on the bounce in Rome – but current form indicates that Italy are fully capable of repeating Six Nations successes of 2003 and 2007 at Wales’ expense.

“We are playing a very, very good side and we need to be at full tilt, there is no doubting that, otherwise we could come unstuck,” Jenkins added.

“We need to play well, we need to be accurate, we need to be ready to rock on Saturday.

“I played against some Italian sides in the early 2000s with some fantastic players like Diego (Dominguez) and (Sergio) Parisse, but at this moment in time they have got an awful lot of talent in that team and they are not afraid to play from anywhere.

“I think they tend to make good decisions as well – it is not just based on throwing the ball about willy-nilly.

“The reality is we will have to be at our best on Saturday to win. There is no doubting that. We know how good Italy have been.”

Gatland is due to name his team on Thursday, with fly-half Dan Biggar and Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell among those in the frame for recalls.

“It takes an awful lot to win at this level, and we have given ourselves chances and opportunities in these games,” Jenkins said.

“You could argue we could have scored 20-plus points in maybe two of the games. There were clear-cut chances (against Ireland and Scotland) that we didn’t take, and we need to get better at that.”

