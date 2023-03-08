Tennis still leads the way in women’s sport as WTA nears 50-year anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Tennis still leads the way in women’s sport as WTA nears 50-year anniversary

By Press Association
March 8, 2023, 10:06 pm
Billie Jean King founded the WTA 50 years ago this summer (Steve Welsh/PA)
Billie Jean King founded the WTA 50 years ago this summer (Steve Welsh/PA)

When Aryna Sabalenka lifted the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup at the Australian Open in January and collected prize money of more than £1.5million, her first words were for the woman who had handed her the silverware.

“It’s such an inspiration to receive the trophy from you,” Sabalenka told Billie Jean King. “Thank you so much for everything you’ve done for our sport.”

King had watched Sabalenka defeat Elena Rybakina from the front row of Rod Laver Arena along with six of the women who helped her make tennis the most lucrative women’s sport in the world.

June will mark half a century since King gathered more than 60 women together at the Gloucester Hotel in London to form the WTA.

The seeds had been sown three years earlier when, angry at being treated like second-class citizens in tennis’ fledgling professional era, nine women branched out on their own.

King, Rosie Casals, Nancy Richey, Kerry Melville, Peaches Bartkowicz, Kristy Pigeon, Judy Dalton, Valerie Ziegenfuss and Julie Heldman – known as the Original Nine – all signed symbolic one dollar contracts to compete in a new tour, the Virginia Slims Series.

That evolved into the WTA and later in 1973 the US Open became the first grand slam to offer equal prize money after King threatened to lead a boycott.

Joined in Melbourne by Casals, Melville, Bartkowicz, Pigeon, Dalton and Ziegenfuss, King looked back at the battle they fought for equality.

“When we dreamed about a tour, dreamed about equal prize money, we were thinking it would take a long time,” she said.

“There’s three things that we thought about with the Original Nine. (Firstly) that any girl in this world, if she were good enough, would have a place to compete. Not play, but compete.

“Number two, to be appreciated for our accomplishments, not only our looks. And number three, really important, to be able to make a living in tennis, the sport we had such a passion to play.

“As amateurs we used to get 14 dollars a day. We really wanted this. We wanted it for the future generations. We knew if we did well, it would help us a little. The real happenings were going to be to the later generations.

“It was a nightmare. It was really scary. I was really scared. But I kept thinking about the future. It’s very clear now, if you know the history, they’re living our dream.”

It took until 2007 for all the grand slams to pay equal prize money and, in the decade and a half since, remuneration has climbed steeply.

Tennis players dominate the world’s highest earning female athletes – four of the top five and seven of the top 10 in 2022, according to Forbes, with Naomi Osaka leading the way.

King is set to turn 80 later this year but she has lost none of the fire that drove her to change her sport and remains one of tennis’ most outspoken figures.

She has kept the story of the Original Nine and the WTA’s foundations in the spotlight, not just to ensure her and her trailblazing cohort are not forgotten but to try to prevent today’s players becoming complacent.

  1. Naomi Osaka - £42.1million
  2. Serena Williams - £34.1m
  3. Eileen Gu (skiing) - £17.4m
  4. Emma Raducanu - £15.4m
  5. Iga Swiatek - £12.3m

While the grand slams pay equally, there remains a substantial and widening gap at tour events, with the WTA suffering from lower commercial interest compared to the ATP and uncertainty over its previously lucrative relationship with China.

Australian Dalton, who was banned from playing in her home country because of her involvement in the breakaway tour, believes the Original Nine remain underappreciated.

“To do it all, to achieve what we’ve done, I think is fantastic,” she said. “But it’s just that I don’t think other people realise what we’ve done. I don’t think the players realise what we’ve done. I can never see it ever happening today, that people would do that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
a96 collision huntly
Two people taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly
2
Iona Fyfe is performing at Aberdeen's Lemon Tree on March 4.
Big Interview: Iona Fyfe talks about Doric, being trolled on Twitter and returning to…
3
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
2
4
Resurfacing works will be carried out overnight at the Seaton roundabout from March 20. Image: Google Maps.
Major Aberdeen roundabout to shut overnight for two weeks for resurfacing
5
An action group will be formed after a packed public meeting about the future of Bucksburn Swimming Pool.
‘You’ve underestimated Bucksburn – and you WON’T be closing this pool’: Hundreds attend meeting…
2
6
A five-year-old boy has died in hospital following the crash on Monday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Five-year-old boy dies a day after crash near Inverness Airport
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks
8
Dr Brenda Page and Dr Christopher 'Kit' Harrisson were divorced in 1977. Image: Newsline Media.
Brenda Page jury urged to convict ex-husband of murder as trial nears its conclusion
9
The lorry fire has damaged the road. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire
10
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Financial prize not in focus as Caley Thistle hunt down Scottish Cup semi spot
Grant Gilchrist (centre) will miss Scotland's last two games of the Six Nations.
Six Nations: Scots 'frustrated' by Grant Gilchrist hearing delay but focused on Ireland
Luke Emmett, left, in action for Keith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Highland League: Banks o' Dee sign defender Luke Emmett from Keith
Ellon could soon be getting a McDonald's Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Ellon in line to get famous Golden Arches - as McDonald's targets town
Revolución de Cuba. Image: Ben hendry/ DCT Media.
Revolución de Cuba to give away free cocktails to commemorate Caribbean's only ever snowfall
The snow devil is an rare sight, Image: Michael Peterson.
Shetland farmer captures rare 'snow devil' while out feeding his sheep
Fordoun incident
Emergency services at the scene of incident near Aberdeenshire village
Cornhill Library is set to close. Image: Emma Speirs / DC Thomson.
Petition started to save 'vital community resource' Cornhill Library from closure
North golfer Ruby Watt in action. Image: Scottish Golf
North players Ruby Watt, Summer Elliot and Oli Blackadder selected for Netherlands event by…
The first set of works on the Uig ferry terminal in Skye has been delayed. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Immensely frustrating': Highland Council delays Uig terminal reopening causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented