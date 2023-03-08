‘Dare to dream’ – Lia Walti’s message to her younger self

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

‘Dare to dream’ – Lia Walti’s message to her younger self

By Press Association
March 8, 2023, 10:07 pm
Lia Walti has written a letter to her younger self to mark International Women’s Day 2023 (Tess Derry/PA)
Lia Walti has written a letter to her younger self to mark International Women’s Day 2023 (Tess Derry/PA)

Lia Walti has won the Women’s Super League with Arsenal and is captain of Switzerland, having collected almost 100 senior international caps.

The 29-year-old was named in the PFA Team of the Year in 2018-19 after joining the Gunners from Turbine Potsdam just a year earlier and helped them to Continental Cup success against Chelsea on Sunday.

Here, to mark International Women’s Day with the PA news agency, she has written a letter to her childhood self about how the world has changed for females.

Dear younger self,

Generation after generation, women were not allowed to do sports.

They were ridiculed, humiliated, and not accepted as athletes.

When you were little, at football tournaments, your team always had a one-goal lead before even starting a game – because they had you as a girl in the team.

At some tournaments, your goals counted double – because you were a girl.

The only way for you to improve your skills was to play in boys’ teams – because for girls, there were close to no opportunities.

It was only in 1970 when women were first allowed to play football in Switzerland.

Hence, you wouldn’t probably believe me if I’d told you how my life looked like today – 50 years later.

Lia Walti loved football from a young age
Lia Walti loved football from a young age (Lia Walti)

Today, my team and I have played in front of a 50,000 crowd in a Women’s Super League game.

Today, we travel through Europe for Champions League games.

Today, our friends and family can watch our games on television.

Today, more people in Germany have watched the Women’s Euros final than the men’s World Cup final.

Today, I am able to earn a living from my passion.

Today, I don’t have to spend my savings to live in a life of football.

Today, there are female idols.

Walti joined Arsenal in 2018.
Walti joined Arsenal in 2018 and has played Champions League football at the Emirates Stadium (John Walton/PA)

Today, playing football is a career for women as well as for men.

Today, playing for big clubs is no longer a utopia – it has become reality.

Today, I live the dream that you haven’t even dared to dream.

Today, I dare to dream because dreams like that can come true.

Today, we stand on the shoulders of those women who have dared to dream a long time ago.

It still isn’t perfect, there is more we need, new dreams we have.

I dream about a world where everyone can do the sport that they like.

A world where sports provide places of connection rather than exclusion and discrimination.

A world where everyone has idols and feels represented.

A world where our gender does not prevent anyone from doing what they like.

Therefore, we must dare to keep on dreaming because we are not there, yet.

Love, Lia.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
a96 collision huntly
Two people taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly
2
Iona Fyfe is performing at Aberdeen's Lemon Tree on March 4.
Big Interview: Iona Fyfe talks about Doric, being trolled on Twitter and returning to…
3
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
2
4
Resurfacing works will be carried out overnight at the Seaton roundabout from March 20. Image: Google Maps.
Major Aberdeen roundabout to shut overnight for two weeks for resurfacing
5
An action group will be formed after a packed public meeting about the future of Bucksburn Swimming Pool.
‘You’ve underestimated Bucksburn – and you WON’T be closing this pool’: Hundreds attend meeting…
2
6
A five-year-old boy has died in hospital following the crash on Monday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Five-year-old boy dies a day after crash near Inverness Airport
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks
8
Dr Brenda Page and Dr Christopher 'Kit' Harrisson were divorced in 1977. Image: Newsline Media.
Brenda Page jury urged to convict ex-husband of murder as trial nears its conclusion
9
The lorry fire has damaged the road. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire
10
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Financial prize not in focus as Caley Thistle hunt down Scottish Cup semi spot
Grant Gilchrist (centre) will miss Scotland's last two games of the Six Nations.
Six Nations: Scots 'frustrated' by Grant Gilchrist hearing delay but focused on Ireland
Luke Emmett, left, in action for Keith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Highland League: Banks o' Dee sign defender Luke Emmett from Keith
Ellon could soon be getting a McDonald's Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Ellon in line to get famous Golden Arches - as McDonald's targets town
Revolución de Cuba. Image: Ben hendry/ DCT Media.
Revolución de Cuba to give away free cocktails to commemorate Caribbean's only ever snowfall
The snow devil is an rare sight, Image: Michael Peterson.
Shetland farmer captures rare 'snow devil' while out feeding his sheep
Fordoun incident
Emergency services at the scene of incident near Aberdeenshire village
Cornhill Library is set to close. Image: Emma Speirs / DC Thomson.
Petition started to save 'vital community resource' Cornhill Library from closure
North golfer Ruby Watt in action. Image: Scottish Golf
North players Ruby Watt, Summer Elliot and Oli Blackadder selected for Netherlands event by…
The first set of works on the Uig ferry terminal in Skye has been delayed. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Immensely frustrating': Highland Council delays Uig terminal reopening causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented