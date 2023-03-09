Tottenham’s Champions League nights to forget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Tottenham’s Champions League nights to forget

By Press Association
March 9, 2023, 8:11 am
Jose Mourinho was in charge of Spurs when they bowed out to RB Leipzig (PA)
Jose Mourinho was in charge of Spurs when they bowed out to RB Leipzig (PA)

Tottenham had another night to forget in the Champions League, bowing out to AC Milan.

A limp 0-0 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium raised further questions about the future of boss Antonio Conte and the Italian’s likely exit might well be expedited after the home fans angrily voiced their disapproval at full-time.

Here, the PA news agency’s Reuben Rosso-Powell looks at five other occasions where Spurs suffered in European football’s premier club competition.

Tottenham 0 Liverpool 2 – final, June 1, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Final – Wanda Metropolitano
Tottenham’s Eric Dier walks past the trophy after collecting his runner’s up medal after the Champions League Final (PA/Mike Egerton)

Tottenham’s first Champions League final did not go to plan as they fell to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in Madrid.

Moussa Sissoko gave away an early penalty for a handball, which was converted by Mohamed Salah.

The game lacked intensity for most parts but any doubt about the outcome was ended when Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was unable to save Divock Origi’s strike.

Tottenham 2 Bayern Munich 7 – Group B, October 1, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur v Bayern Munich – UEFA Champions League – Group B – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Serge Gnabry celebrates at full-time after scoring four against Tottenham (PA/John Walton)

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were battered on home turf by Bayern Munich and former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry who bagged four on the night.

Tottenham were competitive in the first half having led the game through Son Heung-min, although goals by Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski gave Bayern a 2-1 lead going into the break.

The floodgates well and truly opened in the second half as Gnabry scored four times in 35 minutes, before Lewandowski grabbed another. Tottenham’s capitulation was their heaviest defeat in their new stadium.

Real Madrid 4 Tottenham 0 – quarter-final, April 5, 2011

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur v Wigan Athletic – White Hart Lane
Harry Redknapp’s side crumbled as they conceded four in Madrid (PA/Sean Dempsey)

The opening leg of the 2010-11 quarter-final was miserable for Spurs, who  crumbled at the Santiago Bernabeu.

A former Arsenal player again had a hand in the rout, with Emmanuel Adebayor scoring twice after Peter Crouch had been sent off early on for a second bookable offence.

Angel Di Maria and Cristiano Ronaldo sealed the victory and put the tie out of Tottenham’s reach.

RB Leipzig 3 Tottenham 0 – round of 16 second leg, March 10, 2020

RB Leipzig v Tottenham Hotspur – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – Second Leg – Red Bull Arena
Lucas Moura appears dejected after RB Leipzig’s Emil Forsberg scores his side’s third of the game (PA/John Walton)

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg of this last 16 clash, Spurs were torn apart in the return.

Lloris failed to keep out two first-half Marcel Sabitzer efforts which gave the hosts complete control of the tie.

Jose Mourinho’s men failed to respond in the second half and their misery was compounded when Emil Forsberg scored late on.

Tottenham 1 Juventus 2 – round of 16 second leg, March 7, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur v Juventus – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – Second Leg – Wembley Stadium
Paulo Dybala scored as Juventus sent Tottenham out of the Champions League (PA/Nick Potts)

The two sides drew 2-2 in the opening leg and things looked promising for the Premier League team when Son Heung-min opened the scoring in the first half at Wembley.

However, Tottenham’s lack of concentration led to a quickfire Argentinian double through Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala and Pochettino’s men were unable to overturn the deficit.

Juve captain Giorgio Chiellini rubbed salt in Spurs’ wounds afterwards when he said: “It’s the history of Tottenham…they always miss something.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fordoun serious crash
Emergency services attend two-vehicle crash near Aberdeenshire village
2
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
3
Resurfacing works will be carried out overnight at the Seaton roundabout from March 20. Image: Google Maps.
Major Aberdeen roundabout to shut overnight for two weeks for resurfacing
4
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
2
5
a96 collision huntly
Two people taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly
6
An artist's impression of what bus lane signs on the A93 North Deeside Road could look like. Our readers are less than impressed by the idea. Image: DC Thomson.
‘Has the council gone mad?’: Readers react to North Deeside Road bus lane idea
7
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
8
A new owner is needed for an Aberdeen graffiti shop recently started by an Edinburgh couple.
‘We started dream of turning old Spar into Aberdeen graffiti art shop… Now we…
9
The upper floors at Hootananny will be converted into rooms
Inverness music venue Mad Hatters closed for good as accommodation work starts
10
The lorry fire has damaged the road. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire

More from Press and Journal

Cirque: The Greatest Show is coming to Aberdeen
All you need to know about P&J Live show this weekend - Cirque, ABBA…
Coastguards received the call for help at 4.50am. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Person airlifted from fishing boat near Peterhead
Fordoun serious crash
Two men in hospital with 'serious injuries' following two-car crash in Aberdeenshire
snow and ice
Snow and ice warnings to end today but weather disruption to continue
Many schools in the Highlands are closed again today. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
In full: The list of schools closed on Thursday March 9
CR0039815 The Port of Cromarty Firth, Invergordon, pics of the facilities and oil rigs in the firth. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
How will the Cromarty Firth green freeport benefit local communities?
Aberdeen Boat Race presidents: RGU's Michael Troy and Aberdeen University's Kirstin McCallum. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
University club presidents feeling confident ahead of the 2023 Aberdeen Boat Race
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits a foodbank in 2018 (Image: Andy Buchanan/PA)
Jamie Livingstone: Next first minister must deal with Scotland's pressing poverty problem
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes scores an audacious goal against Dundee United Supplied by SNS
Interim boss Barry Robson wants to bring 'brilliant' football to Aberdeen
Composer John Cage knew that the silences between the notes were just as important as the music itself (Image: Irek Pod/Shuterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: 'Insignificant' moments shape us just as much as big ones

Editor's Picks

Most Commented