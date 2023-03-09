Wales defender Chris Gunter announces retirement from international football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wales defender Chris Gunter announces retirement from international football

By Press Association
March 9, 2023, 10:40 am
Chris Gunter, the first Wales men’s player to win 100 caps, has retired from international football (Nick Potts/PA)
Chris Gunter, the first Wales men's player to win 100 caps, has retired from international football (Nick Potts/PA)

Chris Gunter, Wales’ second most capped men’s player, has retired from international football.

Gunter won 109 caps for his country, a figure surpassed only in the men’s game by Gareth Bale’s total of 111 appearances.

“I’ve had the privilege of representing our great country for 15 years, and it’s given me some of the best times of my career and my life,” Gunter, 33, said in a statement on his personal Twitter account.

“To all of the managers I’ve played under, and all of the staff who have helped me in many different ways, I have so much appreciation for you and need to say a huge thank you.

“I’ve always said when you can share moments with not just team mates but friends it’s even more special, and I’ve been so lucky to share the dressing room with people who are real mates for life.

“From a young kid growing up in Wales the dream was to always play and wear that red shirt. What not even I dreamt of was the memories and experiences it has given me and my family.

“Which has been made possible by you lot, the fans. I’ve tried to tell you many times how much you’ve helped, although it’s hard to find the words to articulate.

“So I’ll just say the biggest thank you, and see you soon.

“We’re in a great place with this staff and squad, with loads to look forward to.”

Gunter made his Wales debut in 2007 and was a cornerstone of the side that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 – the nation’s first major tournament for 58 years.

“We’re glad you crossed that ball,” said a tweet from the official Wales account – a reference to then-manager Chris Coleman telling Gunter not to do so just moments before he set up Sam Vokes for the third goal against Belgium in the Euro 2016 quarter-final.

Wales were leading 2-1 deep into the game and Coleman, caught on camera, was urging Gunter to take up time in the corner.

Wales v Belarus – International Friendly – Cardiff City Stadium
Chris Gunter, right, is the second most capped Wales men's player after Gareth Bale, left (Nick Potts/PA)

“Diolch am popeth (thanks for everything) @Chrisgunter16”, the tweet added.

Gunter was also part of the squads that qualified for Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup, although he was a back-up player in those tournaments.

He became the first Wales men’s player to win 100 caps in March 2021.

Gunter played for Cardiff, Tottenham, Nottingham Forest, Reading and Charlton before joining AFC Wimbledon last summer.

His announcement comes after the post-World Cup retirements of record goalscorer Bale and midfielder Joe Allen and ahead of Wales’ Euro 2024 qualifying campaign starting later this month.

