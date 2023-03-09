Johnny Sexton braced for challenge of tackling best Scotland team of his career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Johnny Sexton braced for challenge of tackling best Scotland team of his career

By Press Association
March 9, 2023, 4:15 pm Updated: March 9, 2023, 4:19 pm
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is fit to face Scotland (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is fit to face Scotland (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton feels he is preparing to face the best Scotland team of the Six Nations era after declaring himself fit for Sunday’s Murrayfield showdown.

Andy Farrell’s men travel to Edinburgh with Grand Slam aspirations still in tact thanks to bonus-points wins over Wales, France and Italy.

The world’s top-ranked nation have dominated matches against the Scots during the past decade, winning 11 of the past 12 meetings.

Johnny Sexton, right, has overcome a groin issue sustained against France
Johnny Sexton, right, has overcome a groin issue sustained against France (Niall Carson/PA)

But Gregor Townsend’s side have been a far tougher proposition in this year’s tournament – beating England and Wales before defeat in France – and are bidding for a first Triple Crown since the 1990 Five Nations to keep themselves in title contention.

Fly-half Sexton, who sat out the round-three win in Rome due to a groin issue sustained against France, believes Ireland are “privileged” to be vying for a clean sweep and is braced for the greatest test of the championship so far.

“We don’t consider ourselves favourites, we don’t even talk about that,” he said. “We think it’s going to be an incredibly tough game.

“They’re probably the best Scottish team – maybe not of all time because there are Scottish teams that have gone on to win championships and stuff – but definitely the best Scottish team we’ve played against.

“Probably since the Six Nations started, it’s the best Scottish team. It will be a really, really tough game and it will probably be our toughest of the championship so far.”

Ireland set aside the absence of a host of star men at Stadio Olimpico, including their influential skipper, to remain as the competition’s pacesetters.

Sexton, who confirmed he is “good to go” this weekend, previously won a Grand Slam in 2018 – the third Six Nations triumph of his distinguished career.

The 37-year-old believes Scottish hope of ending a 33-year Triple Crown drought adds an extra edge to a tricky away trip.

Scotland began the 2023 Guinness Six Nations by lifting the Calcutta Cup following victory over England at Twickenham
Scotland began the 2023 Guinness Six Nations by lifting the Calcutta Cup following victory over England at Twickenham (Adam Davy/PA)

“Every team comes into this competition wanting to win a Grand Slam, wanting to win a championship and that’s why it’s so important to get off to a good start because it keeps everything alive,” he said.

“We still have them in our grasp so we obviously talk about it and make sure that we deal with the pressure that comes with that but it’s a privileged position to be going for it.”

Speaking of Scotland’s Triple Crown aspirations, he continued: “It’s something that we’re going to have to acknowledge because it’s going to make for a very special atmosphere over there I’m sure – it always is a very special atmosphere even if there was nothing on the line.

“But it’s a huge game now with them going for a Triple Crown and still in the championship and us obviously in the championship and obviously wanting to try and win a Triple Crown ourselves.

Johnny Sexton, second right, is expected to lead Ireland at Murrayfield
Johnny Sexton, second right, is expected to lead Ireland at Murrayfield (Brian Lawless/PA)

“It’s a massive game, so it’s great to be a part of.”

Sexton could also achieve a personal milestone on Sunday as he is closing in on becoming the Six Nations’ all-time leading points scorer.

The Leinster man, who sits just seven championship points short of former international team-mate Ronan O’Gara’s record total of 557, insists collective glory tops individual achievement.

“It’s something that people say to you or you see it on social media,” he said. “Irish Rugby tagged me in something today, which I wasn’t too happy about!

“It’s there but I don’t think it’s going to add any pressure to me or anything like that. It’s not something I ever set out to do.

“I’d rather not score another point and win a championship, win a Grand Slam than get the points record. It doesn’t bother me too much. If it comes, fantastic, but it’s not something I lose sleep over.

“If the right decision is to go to the corner and pass on points, I will do that.

“But if you do it, it’s an amazing mark to do. Ronan obviously had an amazing career and even just to be in that same conversation is enough for me.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

Inverness fundraiser
Fundraiser launched to help give Inverness motorcycle lover and disability champion a proper send-off…
Action pics from Banks o' Dee v Buckie Thistle in the Breedon Highland League. Photos by Darrell Benns Buckie's Max Barry, left, challenges Ramsay Davidson of Banks o' Dee
Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle extend advantage with victory against Banks o' Dee
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. SAYFC members accepted for travelling Picture shows; International Travel Programme. Abroad. Supplied by SAYFC Date; 10/03/2023
North young farmers gear up for international travel
The A9 at Dalnaspidal
Highland councillors pass motion deploring delays to A9 dualling
The P&J Farming Breakfast speakers and panel, from left, John Angus (ANM Group), Tom Stewart (Galbraith), Katrina Macarthur (P&J Farming Editor), Grierson Dunlop (Turcan Connell), Martin Rennie (Galbraith), Paul Macaulay (Turcan Connell). Picture by Kenny Elrick. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Breakfast briefing success at Thainstone
Zak and Summer suffer from a number of challenges. Image: Carr Kids/Facebook.
Fundraiser set up for disabled Shetland siblings to help them 'flourish and grow'
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen on the rise again after being in a 'bad place', insists interim boss…
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead v Dunfermline and Brechin v Brora postponed after failing pitch inspections
The wildfire warning is in place across patches of the north and north-east. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire.
Recent weather raises risk of wildfires across Highlands, Islands and Aberdeenshire
Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life

Editor's Picks

Most Commented