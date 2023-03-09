Stoppage time must be added accurately even in one-sided games – FIFA refs chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Stoppage time must be added accurately even in one-sided games – FIFA refs chief

By Press Association
March 9, 2023, 5:38 pm
FIFA referees chief Pierluigi Collina says time must be added on accurately even in one-sided matches like Liverpool’s 7-0 win over Manchester United, if goal difference can be decisive in the competition (Peter Byrne/PA)
FIFA referees chief Pierluigi Collina says time must be added on accurately even in one-sided matches like Liverpool’s 7-0 win over Manchester United, if goal difference can be decisive in the competition (Peter Byrne/PA)

Stoppage time must be added accurately even in one-sided matches like Liverpool v Manchester United last Sunday, FIFA referees chief Pierluigi Collina has said.

Football’s world governing body ordered officials at the last World Cup in Qatar to more accurately calculate stoppage time, including time lost in goal celebrations.

That led to 10 minutes and 11 seconds of additional time being played on average at the 2022 finals compared to six minutes and 30 seconds at the 2018 finals in Russia.

The big screen shows 14 added minutes at the end of the first half of England's World Cup opener against Iran last November
The big screen shows 14 added minutes at the end of the first half of England’s World Cup opener against Iran last November (Martin Rickett/PA)

Effective playing time in Qatar was found to be 59 minutes and 47 seconds, compared to 55 minutes and 41 seconds in Russia.

The guidance to referees in Qatar must now be followed by all competitions worldwide from July 1 after a decision taken at the annual general meeting of the game’s lawmaking body, the International Football Association Board, last Saturday.

Collina said it was “understandable” why only three minutes of stoppage time were added in the second half of Liverpool’s 7-0 Premier League rout of Manchester United last Sunday.

However, the Italian said that unless the laws of the game were changed to automatically cut short matches where a team is winning by a big margin, adding on stoppage time accurately was vital in any competition where goal difference was a factor.

Asked what additional time had been played at Anfield, and what it should have been, Collina said: “It was one (minute in the first half) plus three (in the second half). Consider that six goals were scored in the second half.

“I can understand that showing the relevant amount of time or the additional amount of time when it’s 7-0 is difficult to understand in the specific match.

“But if the competition regulations say that goal difference is relevant for the ranking at the end (of the season), even one goal scored or not scored can make the difference.

“When I played baseball, there was a rule that, after the sixth inning, if there was a difference in terms of score of more than six, the match was over.

“Maybe in the future we may consider within the laws of the game to say that additional time has not to be given at the end of the match if there is a difference of ‘X’ goals between the teams. But these would be (changes to) the laws of the game.

“In Spain against Costa Rica at the World Cup, Spain scored one goal in the additional time. That goal could have cost Spain or Costa Rica qualification to the next round.

“But I understand that adding additional time when the result is 7-0 would be seen as something not really understandable.”

Pierluigi Collina said the changes on additional time in Qatar had been well received
Pierluigi Collina said the changes on additional time in Qatar had been well received (Aaron Chown/PA)

Collina demonstrated that the World Cup average was not too far ahead of what other competitions worldwide were adding even before the new guidance came in.

He highlighted that 10 minutes or more of additional time had been added in four of the 10 Premier League matches played last weekend. He also noted that the average amount of time added on at the World Cup decreased as the tournament wore on – from 11 minutes and six seconds in the group phase to 10 minutes and 15 seconds by the semi-finals and final, and even dropped down to seven minutes and 15 seconds in the last 16.

Collina said: “Players understood wasting time was not beneficial any more, because all the time they wasted was usually compensated at the end of the match.

“So once the players realised that, that there was no benefit in wasting time, they stopped wasting time basically.”

FIFA provided a sample of the additional time being played in competitions around the world prior to the World Cup, which highlighted the Premier League’s average was eight minutes and six seconds, dropping to seven minutes and seven seconds in Scotland’s cinch Premiership.

He said the feedback on the new approach had been overwhelmingly positive.

However, a FIFPRO report published earlier on Thursday said the new guidelines could lead to players with existing high workloads playing the equivalent of three extra matches per season, and said that should be factored into discussions around fixture planning.

The world players’ union’s general secretary, Jonas Baer-Hoffmann, said his organisation had been “caught by surprise” by the guidelines.

But Collina insisted FIFPRO was consulted via the IFAB advisory panels on the efforts to increase effective playing time, with information also shared with the 32 teams competing in Qatar at a workshop in Doha in April last year.

He said it was at those advisory panels that a proposal to introduce a stop clock was abandoned, with the focus shifting to more accurate calculation of stoppages within the existing laws of the game.

Collina also called on referees to be more “proactive” in reducing the length of minor stoppages where time is not added back, such as throw-ins, free-kicks and corners.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

Inverness fundraiser
Fundraiser launched to help give Inverness motorcycle lover and disability champion a proper send-off…
Action pics from Banks o' Dee v Buckie Thistle in the Breedon Highland League. Photos by Darrell Benns Buckie's Max Barry, left, challenges Ramsay Davidson of Banks o' Dee
Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle extend advantage with victory against Banks o' Dee
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. SAYFC members accepted for travelling Picture shows; International Travel Programme. Abroad. Supplied by SAYFC Date; 10/03/2023
North young farmers gear up for international travel
The A9 at Dalnaspidal
Highland councillors pass motion deploring delays to A9 dualling
The P&J Farming Breakfast speakers and panel, from left, John Angus (ANM Group), Tom Stewart (Galbraith), Katrina Macarthur (P&J Farming Editor), Grierson Dunlop (Turcan Connell), Martin Rennie (Galbraith), Paul Macaulay (Turcan Connell). Picture by Kenny Elrick. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Breakfast briefing success at Thainstone
Zak and Summer suffer from a number of challenges. Image: Carr Kids/Facebook.
Fundraiser set up for disabled Shetland siblings to help them 'flourish and grow'
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen on the rise again after being in a 'bad place', insists interim boss…
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead v Dunfermline and Brechin v Brora postponed after failing pitch inspections
The wildfire warning is in place across patches of the north and north-east. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire.
Recent weather raises risk of wildfires across Highlands, Islands and Aberdeenshire
Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life

Editor's Picks

Most Commented