‘Mad dog’ Ellis Genge will be brilliant England skipper – Lewis Ludlam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

‘Mad dog’ Ellis Genge will be brilliant England skipper – Lewis Ludlam

By Press Association
March 9, 2023, 10:03 pm
Ellis Genge has been named England captain (David Davies/PA)
Ellis Genge has been named England captain (David Davies/PA)

Lewis Ludlam has endorsed the promotion of “mad dog” Ellis Genge to England captain after recalling a bruising battle against the Bristol prop as a teenager in schools rugby.

Genge has been entrusted with the leadership duties after Owen Farrell was demoted to the bench for Saturday’s penultimate round of the Guinness Six Nations against France at Twickenham.

It completes the fiery 28-year-old’s rise from Bristol council estate to the pinnacle of the English game and in Ludlam he has a team-mate who will relish following him into ‘Le Crunch’.

“Ellis is a brilliant skipper. He plays with his heart on his sleeve,” Northampton flanker Ludlam said.

“When he talks it’s convincing, people can get behind him. He’s someone you want to battle for, someone you want to fight for.

“He always puts his body on the line and he’s a good mate of mine, so the opportunity to follow him into battle is something I’m looking forward to.

“I remember playing against him when we were 14 years old – and he’s not somebody you want to play against.

“He was a mad dog. He was playing number eight, I was playing number seven. He was running over a few of the little ones.

Lewis Ludlam (pictured) first came up against Ellis as a teenager
Lewis Ludlam, pictured, first came up against Ellis Genge as a teenager (Joe Giddens/PA)

“It actually kicked off in the game. I remember him being in it and there were parents screaming on the side of the pitch!

“We’ve played against each other for a long time and we’ve got a mutual respect for each other. We’re very close off the pitch, but when we play against each other we’re usually at each other’s necks.

“When we get the chance to pull on the jersey together he’s got my back and I’ve got his. Him letting me know that gives you that little bit extra to go and put your body on the line for him.

“The fact you’ve got someone who will pretty much go to the death to win games with you is exciting.”

Genge has developed into England’s most effective carrier and is the pack’s main source of hard yards, but Ludlam sees his growing maturity as equally an important strength.

“Ellis has always been emotional and aggressive, but his ability to control that now and use it in the right way is a real talent of his,” Ludlam said.

“He has definitely got control of his emotions way, way better because I remember him being bit of a loose cannon.

“The impressive thing is, he knows when to flick it on and when to flick it off. You see him when he’s carrying the ball, he has got that horrible doggedness inside of him and it’s emotional.

“In between gaps in the game, his ability to bring himself down and speak and get his messages across is something that has been really impressive, over the last three years especially.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
2
The snow devil is an rare sight, Image: Michael Peterson.
Shetland farmer captures rare ‘snow devil’ while out feeding his sheep
3
Wengang Liu admitted employing five illegal workers at his Aberdeen takeaways. Image: DC Thomson.
Chinese restaurant boss and former asylum seeker ‘exploited’ illegal workers for cheap labour
4
English comedian Stewart Lee will visit Aberdeen and Inverness in March.
Stewart Lee on Aberdeen, Inverness, rowdy fans and being called ‘comedian’s comedian’
5
Police cordoned off the scene. Image: Jasperimage.
Fire crews tackle blaze in Invergordon town centre
6
Christopher Harrisson leaving court after being found guilty of the murder of his wife, Brenda Page in 1978. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Ex-husband of Brenda Page guilty of her murder
7
David Nicholas has 'Scot' what it takes as a window cleaner. Photo by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Meet the kilted window cleaner turning heads across Aberdeen
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Christopher Barclay was cleared of sending a threatening video at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Christopher Barclay. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man who threatened to kill brother-in-law in online video cleared of committing a crime
9
A new owner is needed for an Aberdeen graffiti shop recently started by an Edinburgh couple.
‘We started dream of turning old Spar into Aberdeen graffiti art shop… Now we…
10
An artist's impression of one of the stops for the proposed Aberdeen Rapid Transit plan. Image: Nestrans.
39% say slower car journeys worth it for Aberdeen Rapid Transit
6

More from Press and Journal

water supply Aberdeen
Residents in Ross-shire village left with no water following outage
The Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway was left smiling after Aberdeen City Council named a gritter in her honour. Image: Good Morning Britain.
TV presenter Kate Garraway chuffed after Aberdeen City Council names gritter after her
ROUSING: The Royal Highland Show's Hoolie is held in partnership with Farmer's Bash.
More tickets available for RHS Hoolie
The one-vehicle crash happened on the A90 roundabout near Blackdog. Image: Google Maps.
Man taken to hospital following crash on A90 near Blackdog
Cirque: The Greatest Show offered music and thrills at Eden Court in Inverness. Image: Supplied by Eden Court
Review: Roll up, roll up! Cirque solidifies itself as The Greatest Show with musical…
Snow in Whalsay
In full: The list of schools closed on Friday March 10
Kate Willis, a Highland councillor with the Scottish Green party. Image: Kate Willis
Highland Council agrees to debate carbon land tax proposals
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Gregor Lawrie admitted careless driving after losing control of his lorry and driving off the A82. Picture shows; A82 south of Drumnadrochit. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; 08/03/2023
Trucker who lost control on A82 admits careless driving
Land reform and ownership continues to be a hot topic in Scotland (Image: Pete Stuart/Shutterstock)
Stuart Young: Big doesn't mean bad when it comes to land ownership
2
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley seeks to replicate full-time environment

Editor's Picks

Most Commented