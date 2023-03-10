Chloe Kelly: This is best form of my career but there is so much more to come

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chloe Kelly: This is best form of my career but there is so much more to come

By Press Association
March 10, 2023, 9:01 am
Chloe Kelly in action for Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
Chloe Kelly in action for Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)

Chloe Kelly believes she is currently in the best form of her career but is confident she has more levels to reach.

The 25-year-old winger’s debut season with Manchester City in 2020-21 produced 16 goals and 14 assists for the club before sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in May of the campaign.

Kelly returned to action for the final few games of the following season, then had a star role in England’s Euros triumph last summer, coming off the bench to notch the extra-time winner in the Wembley final.

Her first City goal of this term came in January in a 7-0 FA Cup victory over Sheffield United – a match in which she also set three up – and she has netted twice more for them since, as well as scoring three times during England’s Arnold Clark Cup defence in February, securing the tournament’s Golden Boot.

Kelly told the PA news agency: “I think the first half of the season I was trying to just find a bit of form and maybe getting frustrated when I shouldn’t have been and getting a bit too carried away with myself sometimes; just hard on myself really.

“Because of the high of the summer, it probably made me forget that I was injured and I was still coming back.

“I only had about five games before the summer, then going into it, coming off the bench in the games, it wasn’t like I was getting regular minutes in that tournament.

“I hadn’t played loads of football, considering that I was out for 11 months. So I think the first half of the season I was still building back up, but I had to be patient, which sometimes I definitely wasn’t.

“It was difficult, but now I think I’m finding probably better form than pre-injury, which I’m enjoying.”

Put to her that it would make it the best form of her career, Kelly said: “Yes – but there’s so much to go. I’ve got so much to learn still.

“Maybe I am in my best form, but it’s not the best of me. I’ve still got so far to go and that’s what excites me really.”

Kelly was speaking ahead of City’s Women’s Super League trip to Brighton on Sunday.

After starting the campaign with back-to-back losses, Gareth Taylor’s side have not been beaten across the 12 league games that have followed, winning 10 of them.

They are currently third, three points behind leaders Manchester United. The Gunners are two points adrift of second-placed Chelsea and three clear of Arsenal – with both London clubs having a game in hand.

Kelly said: “The Champions League race is on – and I think the league race is on as well.

“The start to the season was going to be difficult because it was a new team, a lot of new players, but we stuck together.

“We’re in great form. We’re picking up points very well at the moment and we’re scoring a lot of goals. Bunny (Khadija Shaw, scorer of 13 goals since the turn of the year) is on absolute fire – I don’t know what she had for her Christmas dinner!”

Sunday’s contest will be 11th-placed Brighton’s first home game since the departure of Jens Scheuer, with Amy Merricks currently in interim charge.

Kelly added: “Not sure what to expect from them, but of course, when a manager leaves, I think the fire in everyone’s bellies is massive, so we can’t take our foot off the gas in this game. We have to be ready for that.”

