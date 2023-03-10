Sean Dyche wants ‘relentless mentality’ from Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sean Dyche wants ‘relentless mentality’ from Everton

By Press Association
March 10, 2023, 9:27 am
Everton boss Sean Dyche wants his players to manage games better (Nick Potts/PA)
Everton boss Sean Dyche wants his players to manage games better (Nick Potts/PA)

Everton manager Sean Dyche has drilled into his side the need for a “relentless mentality” as he seeks to improve their game management.

Despite taking the lead twice at Nottingham Forest last weekend, they were pegged back in a 2-2 draw.

Their two victories under the former Burnley boss, who replaced Frank Lampard at the end of January, have both been 1-0 and Dyche believes his players have to recognise crucial moments in matches in order to get the balance right.

“A manager’s dream; if you speak to the best managers they love a 1-0,” he said.

“You can never guarantee any score, the only worry about scorelines is how you are managing the game.

“What I do know is the relentless mentality I want from the players and we have been speaking about that with them.

“Anything is achievable at any given moment so we take on the game until the last breath.

“These are all learning curves. You have to remember these players are wise players, a lot of them have been in the Premier League for a long time and they know the details and that is the frustrating thing.

“You want to play and enjoy it but you know there is a professional responsibility and the players should understand that.

“You win because you get everything right all the way through a 90-minute match.

“We have never wanted pure football every time, it is ‘how many times can you affect the opposition?’.

“It is reading the game, understanding the nature of the game and game management as you mature as a player and a group.

“Knowing the moments when to be more attacking, that is on-pitch stuff. You can only coach so many things on the training ground.”

After two wins, both at home, in Dyche’s first three matches, the draw at Forest was the only point Everton have taken in three subsequent games.

However, the manager insists progress is being made and he knows that will be tested in Saturday’s home clash with Brentford, who have not lost in the Premier League since October.

“All of us would take a lucky one now and again but you can’t build on lucky ones, you have to build on something that is real,” he added.

“I see something that is real, I see the team working efficiently, the shape getting better and finding better ways in the attacking third.”

Having struggled without striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has just returned to training after a month out with a persistent hamstring injury, Dyche got a performance out of Demarai Gray as a makeshift centre-forward against Forest.

The winger’s penalty made him the club’s top scorer this season with just four goals but his manager believes there is something to work with.

“I thought he did well. We are asking him to change a little but I think Demarai showed signs of what he can do,” he said.

“I’ve enjoyed his open-mindedness to it because he has played there but it is not always familiar to him.”

