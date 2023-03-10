Spending restrictions would inhibit Newcastle blueprint for success – Eddie Howe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Spending restrictions would inhibit Newcastle blueprint for success – Eddie Howe

By Press Association
March 10, 2023, 11:37 am
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe would not welcome further spending restrictions (Mike Egerton/PA)
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe would not welcome further spending restrictions (Mike Egerton/PA)

Eddie Howe has admitted further restrictions on spending would inhibit Newcastle’s blueprint for success following a call from Liverpool owner John W Henry to impose fresh limits.

Henry, initially a supporter of the collapsed European Super League, this week spoke about imposing curbs on top of the existing Financial Fair Play and profit and sustainability regulations under which Premier League clubs must operate to preserve competition in English football.

However Magpies head coach Howe – who has repeatedly pointed to the framework to which the newly-enriched club must comply, despite investing in excess of £250million in players in the last three transfer windows, amid pointed remarks from the likes of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp about his resources – would not welcome the move.

Liverpool owner John W Henry has called for further spending restrictions on Premier League clubs
Liverpool owner John W Henry has called for further spending restrictions on Premier League clubs (Mike Egerton/PA)

He said: “I wouldn’t want to see any more restrictions on spending. We have spent money – don’t get me wrong – but future restrictions would certainly deny our ability to improve as quickly as we want to.”

Newcastle’s sizeable investment under their Saudi-backed owners has helped the club stage a bid for a top-six finish this season, and they had been challenging for Champions League qualification before successive league defeats by Henry’s Liverpool and reigning champions Manchester City either side of their Carabao Cup final disappointment.

They remain in sixth place, but have won just one of their last eight league games and scored only three goals in the process and that is a run they need to turn around quickly if the are not to fade away.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s home clash with Wolves, Howe said: “There’s a belief that we can win again and we need, very quickly, to fulfil that aim.

“I’ve never sat here and talked us up in terms of targets, top four. But I have talked us up in terms of what I believe we can achieve and the quality we have in our group and I’m not going to change now.”

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has admitted record signing Alexander Isak is not yet ready to start games on a regular basis
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has admitted record signing Alexander Isak is not yet ready to start games on a regular basis (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle’s recent lack of goals – they have lost each of their last three games 2-0 – has increased the clamour for £60million record signing Alexander Isak to start in place of England international Callum Wilson, who has scored only once in his last 14 appearances either side of the World Cup finals.

However, Howe issued a note of caution over a player who sat out for almost four months with a thigh injury over Christmas.

He said: “He wants to play, like every player. I feel he is there, but is he 100 per cent ready to play 90 minutes on a consistent basis? Probably not. I have been delighted by his attitude. I think he’s in a good place.”

