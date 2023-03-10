Michael Beale to pick strongest Rangers team for Scottish Cup tie with Raith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Michael Beale to pick strongest Rangers team for Scottish Cup tie with Raith

By Press Association
March 10, 2023, 2:44 pm
Rangers manager Michael Beale looking for form to continue in cup (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rangers manager Michael Beale looking for form to continue in cup (Jane Barlow/PA)

Michael Beale will play his strongest Rangers side against Championship outfit Raith Rovers in Sunday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final tie as he bids to keep the trophy in Govan.

After beating Kilmarnock 3-1 at home in the cinch Premiership last Saturday, the Gers boss kept the same starting line-up for the trip to Hibernian on Wednesday night and arguably the best performance since the former QPR boss took over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst last November was rewarded with a comprehensive 4-1 win.

Beale wants to keep the momentum going at Ibrox against the Kirkcaldy outfit as he pushes for Rangers – nine points behind Viaplay Cup winners Celtic at the top of the table – to finish the season on a high.

“It will be the strongest team possible for the game,” said the former Gers assistant coach, who revealed striker Kemar Roofe has had minor surgery to fix a hip problem and will join attacker Tom Lawrence, who went under the knife to correct an Achilles issue, on the sidelines for the rest of the season.

“One or two bumps and bruises but nothing major. The boys have had a couple of days’ recovery so we will train tomorrow and make our mind up on the team.

“Ridvan Yilmaz, John Souttar and Leon King are all available for selection as well so it is a difficult decision to cut from 21 to 18 for the weekend.

“It will be the strongest team. It is a quarter-final, it is important.

“The team set a standard in the last couple of games. As long as there are no issues, it will be close to those two teams who started and the other boys will have to fight in training to earn their minutes and if the game allows, we will give people minutes but this is a quarter-final so we are giving it the respect it deserves.

“We won the trophy last year so there has been an extra focus probably since pre-season.

“It is something that we want to retain. It is the last game of the season as well.

“We want to get to Hampden, firstly for a semi-final and then push on to the final and ultimately our aim is to win the competition.”

Lawrence, signed from Derby, has not made an appearance for Rangers since August in a 4-0 win over Ross County, while Roofe, whose season has been disrupted by various injuries, scored in his last appearance against Livingston last month.

Beale said: “Unfortunately, Tom Lawrence had another operation, a minor operation, which means he will be back in pre-season.

“Tom is a player that I really wanted to work with, a player that I knew as a young kid playing against my Liverpool (youth team) when he was at Manchester United and I followed his career.

“He is an international, he started the season ever so well and showed up well and then had a problem with his Achilles.

“He tried to come back. He was training on his own but had some discomfort so he went to see the specialist and it hadn’t repaired the way he wanted and has had a minor operation and he will be back in time for pre-season.

“I will add on that, Kemar Roofe has had a minor operation, he will be back for pre-season as well.

“The decision was taken that, with a short amount of league games left, that it is better to get these boys ready for the new campaign and they will be important players for us, come pre-season, for sure.”

Midfielder Steven Davis (knee) and defender Filip Helander (foot) remain out.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Jenny Gilruth, minister for transport. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
News Agenda: How can women be helped to feel safer on public transport –…
4
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
5
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
6
Minister Frank Ribbons will be preaching for the first time since his accident this Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Our prayers are answered’: Aberdeenshire minister returns to Sunday service after near-fatal paragliding fall
7
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock in action in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The ‘incredible’ impact of Angus MacDonald at Aberdeen – by centre-back partner Mattie Pollock
8
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
9
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Weekend weather to be cold and icy until Sunday across the north and north-east…
10
The open drain at St Fittick's Park. Image: Ken Duncan / DC Thomson.
‘If a kid falls down there, they are going to die’: Torry resident slams…

More from Press and Journal

Craig farms with his wife Claire, near Strichen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Columnists to bring you farming views
Glassware is just one of the many things customers like to take home with them from Aberdeen bars. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Why would someone want a meat hook? The weirdest items stolen from Aberdeen bars…
Some weddings are abroad and so there's the travel to take into account.
Yvie Burnett goes skating in Stockholm and starts saving for a wedding
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
What we learned this week about....Nats in a spat, a cold spell in the…
The Dunes Restaurant & Bar at Balmedie. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: The Dunes Restaurant & Bar is a 19th hole with a difference…
Glenurquhart's Hazel Hunter. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Glen Urquhart Ladies' full forward Hazel Hunter
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closed for the 'immediate future' due to unpaid rent arrears owed to the Kinlochleven Community Trust.
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closes after almost 20 years of business as search for new…
Renowned Scottish musician Duncan Chisholm is playing in Aberdeen this month.
Profile: Duncan Chisholm lifted people's spirits during Covid and is bringing sweet music from…
CR0041575 Reporters Danny McKay / Kathryn Wylie Sheriff Court, Aberdeen Pictured is Nathan Linden 8th, February 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Domestic abuser grabbed mother of his child by the throat and pinned her against…
Journalist Isabel Oakeshott recently released former UK health secretary Matt Hancock's WhatsApp messages (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Journalists might not be your friends but they do stick to a…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented