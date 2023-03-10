Stuart Hogg one of best players in history of Scottish rugby – Gregor Townsend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Stuart Hogg one of best players in history of Scottish rugby – Gregor Townsend

By Press Association
March 10, 2023, 3:35 pm
Stuart Hogg will win his 100th cap on Sunday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Stuart Hogg will win his 100th cap on Sunday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Gregor Townsend declared Stuart Hogg “one of the best players in the history of Scottish rugby” ahead of the full-back’s 100th cap against Ireland on Sunday.

The 30-year-old has established himself as a mainstay in the dark blue jersey since making his international debut against Wales in 2012.

Townsend is hoping the pre-match fanfare for Hogg will help inspire Scotland to a victory over Ireland as they bid to land a first Triple Crown since 1990 and keep themselves in contention for the Six Nations title.

“It’s very well deserved,” said the head coach of Hogg’s accomplishment. “He’s been one of our best players over the last 10 years but also in the history of Scottish rugby.

“We put a tribute video on for him the other day when we announced the team with some of the tries he’s scored, some of the victories he’s been involved in.

“The creative nature of his game, his durability, his love of the jersey, his love of playing the game has been constant throughout that period.

“Right from 19-20 years old when I first started working with him at Scotland, and then at Glasgow, it blew me away to see his passing with either hand, his kicking ability, his speed. He’s been one of the best rugby players I’ve had the pleasure to work with.

“It’s a great game to win your 100th cap, back at home, with a trophy at stake.

“He’ll lead the team out and I’m sure the crowd will want to show their love for him and their appreciation of what he’s done in that jersey.”

Stuart Hogg warms up
Stuart Hogg will win his 100th cap for Scotland this weekend (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Townsend detects that Hogg is eager to make a big impact on his landmark outing.

“This week he’s trained the best he has this season, so he’s responded really well to being named in the team, to having the players behind him and congratulating him on his 100th cap,” said the coach.

“He’s looking in great physical shape. I know he was wanting to play last weekend for Exeter but I messaged him to say ‘look, just take it as a positive that not playing will mean you’re going to be really fresh for what will be a big week for you’.”

Townsend has made two changes to the XV that started against France a week past Sunday.

Jack Dempsey during training
Jack Dempsey is set to make his first Six Nations start at number eight (Adam Davy/PA)

Jonny Gray will replace suspended lock Grant Gilchrist, while Jack Dempsey will make his first Six Nations start at number eight, with Hamish Watson dropping to the bench.

“Jack’s been really consistent in training and he’s taken that into the games where he’s come off the bench and we feel this is the right time to see that blend,” said Townsend.

“We believe Hamish can have a big role to play in that last quarter of the game or longer, potentially.

“When you play against the top sides in the world, the last 20 minutes is going to be very important, just like the first 20 minutes.”

Townsend feels his team are in good shape to compete with Ireland but he is braced for a formidable challenge from the world’s top-ranked team.

“It’s the best Ireland team we’ve faced,” he said. “They’re on the back of a lot of big wins and they’ve got their strongest team they could probably put out to play us this weekend, so – while we’ve improved – we’ve got more improvement in us and we’re going up against a team that’s on top of their game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Jenny Gilruth, minister for transport. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
News Agenda: How can women be helped to feel safer on public transport –…
4
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
5
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
6
Minister Frank Ribbons will be preaching for the first time since his accident this Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Our prayers are answered’: Aberdeenshire minister returns to Sunday service after near-fatal paragliding fall
7
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock in action in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The ‘incredible’ impact of Angus MacDonald at Aberdeen – by centre-back partner Mattie Pollock
8
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
9
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Weekend weather to be cold and icy until Sunday across the north and north-east…
10
The open drain at St Fittick's Park. Image: Ken Duncan / DC Thomson.
‘If a kid falls down there, they are going to die’: Torry resident slams…

More from Press and Journal

Craig farms with his wife Claire, near Strichen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Columnists to bring you farming views
Glassware is just one of the many things customers like to take home with them from Aberdeen bars. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Why would someone want a meat hook? The weirdest items stolen from Aberdeen bars…
Some weddings are abroad and so there's the travel to take into account.
Yvie Burnett goes skating in Stockholm and starts saving for a wedding
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
What we learned this week about....Nats in a spat, a cold spell in the…
The Dunes Restaurant & Bar at Balmedie. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: The Dunes Restaurant & Bar is a 19th hole with a difference…
Glenurquhart's Hazel Hunter. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Glen Urquhart Ladies' full forward Hazel Hunter
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closed for the 'immediate future' due to unpaid rent arrears owed to the Kinlochleven Community Trust.
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closes after almost 20 years of business as search for new…
Renowned Scottish musician Duncan Chisholm is playing in Aberdeen this month.
Profile: Duncan Chisholm lifted people's spirits during Covid and is bringing sweet music from…
CR0041575 Reporters Danny McKay / Kathryn Wylie Sheriff Court, Aberdeen Pictured is Nathan Linden 8th, February 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Domestic abuser grabbed mother of his child by the throat and pinned her against…
Journalist Isabel Oakeshott recently released former UK health secretary Matt Hancock's WhatsApp messages (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Journalists might not be your friends but they do stick to a…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented