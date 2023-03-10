Antonio Conte: I am ready to die for Tottenham until the end of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Antonio Conte: I am ready to die for Tottenham until the end of the season

By Press Association
March 10, 2023, 3:36 pm Updated: March 10, 2023, 6:01 pm
Antonio Conte has watched Tottenham exit the FA Cup and Champions League already this month (John Walton/PA)
Antonio Conte has watched Tottenham exit the FA Cup and Champions League already this month (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has come out swinging and insisted he will “die for this club” but only until the end of the season after acknowledging the supporters’ lack of patience.

Spurs’ painful FA Cup and Champions League exits this month have increased speculation over the future of the under-pressure Italian, whose terms expire in the summer and although the club hold the option to increase his deal by a further 12 months, that is not set to be triggered.

Apathy has set in from the fanbase and during a fiery press conference ahead of Saturday’s visit of Nottingham Forest, Conte addressed Richarlison’s own explosive interview where he described this season as “s***” and took aim at his own supporters.

Frustration has grown after last week’s defeat at Sheffield United was followed by Wednesday’s aggregate loss to AC Milan to confirm Spurs have gone a 15th consecutive season without silverware despite the ex-Chelsea boss, widely recognised as a serial winner, being hired to change that.

“We are far to aspire to be competitive to fight to win,” Conte said.

“I am repeating this for a long time. I say it we need time, we need patience. I see that here the (fans’) environment has no patience, no patience or maybe the environment doesn’t want to understand the reality.

“If no one wants to understand this and for sure I don’t speak about my future because the club knows very well which is my situation, which is my thoughts.

“If I have to become (for) the people (someone) to take as a target? No. I am not this person. You understand? The reality is this.

“We need time and patience. I understood that here the patience is finished for the fans, for the environment and then we will see what happens in the future. I repeat I am not so stupid to kill myself. For sure this has to be clear.

“If you ask me now are you ready now to die for this club? Yes. Until the end I am ready to die for this club and then we will see because I am not so stupid to continue to kill myself.”

Spurs’ Champions League exit in midweek saw Conte’s team booed off and one of his players, Richarlison, was critical of his manager in an interview with Brazilian media.

Tottenham Hotspur v AC Milan – UEFA Champions League – Round of Sixteen – Second Leg – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
An aggregate defeat against AC Milan in the Champions League ensured Tottenham will go through another season without winning a trophy (John Walton/PA)

Richarlison, a £60million summer signing, alleged he had been given “no explanation” for his lack of minutes against Wolves and said: “This season – and forgive my language – has been s***.”

Conte responded: “First of all, I watched the interview of Richarlison and he didn’t criticise me. He said, ‘my season is s***’, and he is right because his season is no good because he had a lot of injuries.

“He started well with us, he then had an injury in the Champions League and then he went to the World Cup and he had another serious injury. He came back and stayed one month out. Then another injury.

“He scored zero goals with us (in the Premier League), only two goals in the Champions League and I think the guy was really honest to tell that his season is not good.

Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur- Emirates FA Cup – Fifth Round – Bramall Lane
Richarlison was critical of his manager after Tottenham’s midweek Champions League exit (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Then if you ask me for the rest of the interview I think that the guy understood very well that he made a mistake because when you speak with ‘I, I and I’, not with us, it means you are thinking only about yourself and you are selfish.

“The guy understood very well and he apologised and for me it was good because I had an opportunity to clarify for another time the importance of the spirit of the team.”

The Spurs boss went on to again accuse his players of being “a bit soft” but accepted if he could not transfer his spirit to the team, he had failed.

He also admitted finishing in the top four this season would be Tottenham’s equivalent to “win the Premier League” before further questions about his future.

“You know with the club we signed a contract, a strange contract – one year and a half. Usually you sign a contract for three years but I think it was for the club and also for myself to see the situation,” Conte explained.

“Now after one year and a half, the club knows me, I know the club and it is clear this situation.

“For this reason I repeat, we have to finish the season and then we will see. The club knows very well what are my thoughts. I am ready to die for this club until the end of the season.”

