Getting into Europe is a possibility – Unai Emery sets Aston Villa target

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says European qualification is a possibility this season.

Villa are currently in the bottom half of the Premier League, but are looking up after registering back-to-back wins.

Finishing seventh could earn a route into the Europa Conference League, but Emery knows his side would need a strong end to the campaign.

“Getting into Europe is a possibility and if we can get a lot of points in the matches we are going to face, we can be close,” he said on the club’s official website ahead of Sunday’s visit to West Ham.

“The most important thing now is trying to build a team, trying to build a family, trying to build a way, trying to build a good mentality.

“And then we can be excited and enjoy each match with our supporters, trying to connect with them, trying to use their energy.

“We have to be professional and focused on what we are creating and the way we want to do it.”

Villa could be boosted ahead of the trip to the London Stadium, with Diego Carlos set to return to the squad for the first time since August after overcoming an Achilles injury.

Boubacar Kamara (ankle) is getting closer to a return while Leander Dendoncker (hand) and Philippe Coutinho (hamstring) will miss out.

“Diego Carlos is training every day with his process being comfortable. He’s a possibility on Sunday for the first time, included in the squad, which is very good news,” Emery said.

“(Boubacar) Kamara is not ready for Sunday but he is going well, his injury is going well. I was speaking to him this morning and it’s going well, but not enough for Sunday.

“(Philippe) Coutinho is still injured. (Leander) Dendoncker had a domestic accident, he is progressing this week, training with us but not involved in the normal training sessions. We will have to wait and he is a doubt.”