Ian Murray knows Raith Rovers face huge challenge in cup tie against Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Murray expects Scottish Cup holders Rangers to go all out in defence of the trophy when his Raith Rovers side visit Ibrox on Sunday.

The Light Blues go into the quarter-final against the Championship outfit in good form after a 3-1 home cinch Premiership win over Kilmarnock at Ibrox last Saturday and a 4-1 victory against Hibernian at Easter Road on Wednesday night.

Former Rangers player Murray told STV: “We have to relish it and we have to embrace it because it is a big occasion, it is the quarter-final of the national cup competition and we are playing the current holders on their ground as well.

“As hard a task as it will be for us on Sunday afternoon we have to go there with a belief and mentality that we can give a good account of ourselves at the very least.

“We know Rangers are a very good side and playing good football as we saw on Wednesday night and last Saturday and we also know that they are defending their trophy which is a big thing.

“They will want to have that back at Ibrox so we have to find ways of combating their strengths and find ways of exploiting their weaknesses.

“So yes, we know it is difficult but we go there full of belief with a fantastic travelling support.”

William Akio, on loan from Ross County, and Scott McGill, on a temporary deal from Hearts, are cup-tied while Kieran Ngwenya is away on international duty.

Ethan Ross is back in training while Scott Brown and Esmael Goncalves have done some light training and have to be assessed.