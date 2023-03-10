Queen’s Park edge past Cove Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Morgyn Neill’s late own goal saw Scottish Championship leaders Queen’s Park edge out strugglers Cove Rangers 1-0 in a match that saw both sides hit the post.

Moments after after replacing Euan Henderson, Queen’s Park substitute Aaron Healy sent in a cross which bounced off Neill to find the net with 12 minutes left to play.

Henderson had hit the post for the hosts in the 33rd minute when sent through one-on-one by Don Thomas.

Two minutes later, Cove’s Luis Longstaff crossed for Leighton McIntosh who headed against the post, and McIntosh hit the crossbar 10 minutes into the second half from a Jackson Longridge cross.