Dan Agyei scores winner as Crewe late show leaves Salford reeling

Dan Agyei shocked promotion challengers Salford with a last-minute winner after Crewe came from behind with two late goals to secure a barn-storming 4-3 win in League Two.

Salford took a 3-2 lead with five minutes left as Stephen Mallan struck, but Connor O’Riordan levelled for the hosts in the 88th minute before Agyei netted the winner.

The Ammies started strongly at Gresty Road with Luke Bolton teeing up Louie Barry for a simple finish in the 19th minute.

The Railwaymen were level when Agyei converted from the spot in the 31st minute after Theo Vassell was penalised for taking out Elliott Nevitt inside the box.

Cairns was then punished for straying off his goalline by some audacious finishing from Joel Tabiner in the 40th minute. The youngster seized on a loose ball 25 yards out and lofted over the stranded keeper for Crewe’s second.

But Crewe’s lead was short-lived after Bolton struck the post and Callum Hendy conjured a sublime finish from the loose ball into the far corner just before half-time.

Substitute Mallan looked like he had won it with a low drive in the last five mintues.

But strugglers Crewe were far from finished and O’Riordan’s back heel amid a goalmouth melee squared the game up again before Agyei found the bottom corner after Nevitt’s strike was kept out by James Beadle.