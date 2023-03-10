Dan Agyei scores winner as Crewe late show leaves Salford reeling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dan Agyei scores winner as Crewe late show leaves Salford reeling

By Press Association
March 10, 2023, 10:01 pm
Dan Agyei scored the late winner (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Dan Agyei scored the late winner (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Dan Agyei shocked promotion challengers Salford with a last-minute winner after Crewe came from behind with two late goals to secure a barn-storming 4-3 win in League Two.

Salford took a 3-2 lead with five minutes left as Stephen Mallan struck, but Connor O’Riordan levelled for the hosts in the 88th minute before Agyei netted the winner.

The Ammies started strongly at Gresty Road with Luke Bolton teeing up Louie Barry for a simple finish in the 19th minute.

The Railwaymen were level when Agyei converted from the spot in the 31st minute after Theo Vassell was penalised for taking out Elliott Nevitt inside the box.

Cairns was then punished for straying off his goalline by some audacious finishing from Joel Tabiner in the 40th minute. The youngster seized on a loose ball 25 yards out and lofted over the stranded keeper for Crewe’s second.

But Crewe’s lead was short-lived after Bolton struck the post and Callum Hendy conjured a sublime finish from the loose ball into the far corner just before half-time.

Substitute Mallan looked like he had won it with a low drive in the last five mintues.

But strugglers Crewe were far from finished and O’Riordan’s back heel amid a goalmouth melee squared the game up again before Agyei found the bottom corner after Nevitt’s strike was kept out by James Beadle.

