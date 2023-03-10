Highlanders sink Kilmarnock to book their place in Scottish Cup semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Highlanders sink Kilmarnock to book their place in Scottish Cup semi-finals

By Press Association
March 10, 2023, 10:01 pm
Billy Mckay helped Inverness through (PA)

Inverness booked a trip to Hampden by coming from behind to see off Kilmarnock 2-1 to seal their spot in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Kyle Vassell gave Killie a third minute lead, bundling the ball over the line following a corner, but Billy Mckay replied from the penalty spot a little more than 20 minutes later.

Sean Welsh then stepped up early in the second half to make the decisive breakthrough which earned the cinch Championship hosts a spot in the last four at the expense of their Premiership opponents.

The visitors, with just two away wins since August, got off to the perfect start in the Highland capital with an early goal.

Danny Armstrong’s corner was flicked on by Liam Donnelly and Vassell appeared to get the final touch to force the ball over the line.

The Caley Jags took a while to settle into the game but once they did they created the better opportunities.

Mckay, sent through by Welsh, tried to head the ball over Sam Walker in Kilmarnock’s goal, only to be denied.

Then Jay Henderson picked out Welsh in the middle, with the Inverness captain’s header clipping the bar on its way over.

The home side would get back into the game from the penalty spot, though, as Joe Wright was guilty of handling Wallace Duffy’s low cross into the middle – with Mckay stepping up to convert.

Mckay very nearly turned creator shortly afterwards, finding Henderson who had broken Killie’s offside trap only to produce a tame effort that was easily saved by Walker.

Inverness maintained their momentum after the restart, with Henderson being denied by the post when a low drive from a narrow angle very nearly found a way in to the bottom corner.

Seconds later, though, Welsh went one better, beating Walker from 25 yards out and putting the home side ahead.

Caley Thistle generally remained in control of the game after that, even if they looked more nervous as the clock ticked down.

Their instinct was to drop deeper and deeper, which at one stage allowed Armstrong the chance to shoot at the edge of the box – but he did not come close to the target.

Inverness were able to hold out and ensure their involvement in Monday evening’s semi-final draw.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
2
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
News Agenda: How can women be helped to feel safer on public transport –…
4
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
5
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
6
‘Our prayers are answered’: Aberdeenshire minister returns to Sunday service after near-fatal paragliding fall
7
The ‘incredible’ impact of Angus MacDonald at Aberdeen – by centre-back partner Mattie Pollock
8
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
9
Weekend weather to be cold and icy until Sunday across the north and north-east…
10
‘If a kid falls down there, they are going to die’: Torry resident slams…

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds thrilled to see his stars reach Scottish Cup last…
Six Nations: Five main points from Gregor Townsend's selection going into Triple Crown clash…
Stuart Hogg poised for 'best game of his career' for 100th cap in Triple…
Caley Thistle strike back to sink Kilmarnock and reach Scottish Cup semi-finals
Queen's Park 1-0 Cove Rangers: Morgyn Neill own-goal gives home side the points
Portsoy-born artist picks up two awards at London ceremony
Post Office plans to move into Wick Poundstretchers on a part time basis
Uncle Bob's Bar - the 55-year-old pub at the heart of Nairn's community
Douglas Ross hails 'positive and constructive' meeting with Park Holidays
UK Lib Dem leader weighs in on Kate Forbes faith-in-politics row

Editor's Picks

Most Commented