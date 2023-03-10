Serge Aurier played three days after his brother was murdered to help his mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Serge Aurier played three days after his brother was murdered to help his mum

By Press Association
March 10, 2023, 10:33 pm
Serge Aurier spent four years at Tottenham before leaving in 2021 (Michael Regan/NMC Pool/PA)
Serge Aurier spent four years at Tottenham before leaving in 2021 (Michael Regan/NMC Pool/PA)

Serge Aurier has revealed that he played for Tottenham three days after his brother was murdered to help his grieving mother.

Aurier’s brother Christopher was shot dead outside a nightclub in France in July 2020, hours after the Ivory Coast international played for Spurs in a north London derby win over Arsenal.

Less than 72 hours later, he played in a match at Newcastle and helped his side to a 3-1 win.

Aurier, who returns to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time with Nottingham Forest on Saturday, said it was a decision he made to give his mother hope in the darkest situation.

“I played for my mum. She needed to know life doesn’t stop,” he said.

“We lost my brother, who we loved so much.

“But I wanted to play this game because this is my work, first of all. Afterwards, we have our life as a family.

“This was a bad moment for me but I am strong. I just wanted to show my mum, ‘Yeah, we lost my brother but you have another kid in this life’.

Aurier helped Tottenham to the Champuons League final and the Carabao Cup final but could not win silverware
Aurier helped Tottenham to the Champuons League final and the Carabao Cup final but could not win silverware (Adam Davy/PA)

“I wanted to show that, ‘This is a bad moment, but don’t worry because I’m here and I am going to work hard again for you and for the family’.

“It wasn’t a good moment for me or for my family but when my mom saw me on the pitch, running and fighting, of course it can’t change anything, but she felt, ‘Yeah, I lost my kid but I have another one I can see on TV, he’ll run and enjoy it’.

“After this game, I went home and I felt like she would be happy to see me play like that.”

Aurier left Spurs in 2021 after cancelling the final year of his contract, ending a four-year stay in London.

He was part of the squad that got to the Champions League final under Mauricio Pochettino and the Carabao Cup final under Jose Mourinho, who was sacked six days before the game, but ultimately was not able to help Spurs end their trophy drought.

That period without silverware is guaranteed to enter a 16th year after a horror week saw them lose to Sheffield United in the FA Cup and then go out of the Champions League after a 1-0 aggregate defeat to AC Milan.

Aurier said it has never been because of a lack of effort and wants to see his former club be successful.

“The club are under pressure, they didn’t win a trophy in a long time,” he said. “For everyone, it is difficult to know. We had a lot of good players and we didn’t get a trophy.

“We went to the Champions League final and the Carabao Cup final and we didn’t win, so sometimes it is a big frustration for the fans.

Aurier, now at Nottingham Forest, is making his first return to north London
Aurier, now at Nottingham Forest, is making his first return to north London (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I understand but don’t put everything in the same boat. We don’t go on the pitch just to laugh, we have to try our best.

“I feel the frustration of the fans there and I understand. When you spend a lot of money on the players you want to get the result back. I understand and I hope they win something.

“The players there deserve to win something, they are hard working. I stayed there for four years. They work hard. The fans and the players deserve to win something.

“They tried to do their best all the time. Don’t give up. There will be time to win something. But they just need to believe and don’t get down and give up.”

