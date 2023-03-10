No presenter or pundits for Saturday’s Match Of The Day amid Gary Lineker row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

No presenter or pundits for Saturday’s Match Of The Day amid Gary Lineker row

By Press Association
March 10, 2023, 11:15 pm Updated: March 10, 2023, 11:41 pm
Gary Lineker will not host Match of the Day this week (James Manning/PA)
Gary Lineker will not host Match of the Day this week (James Manning/PA)

Saturday’s Match Of The Day will have no presenters or pundits while Premier League players may not give post-match interviews to the BBC as the fallout continues to the Gary Lineker row.

Pundits Alan Shearer and Ian Wright announced on Friday their boycott of this weekend’s highlights programme after the BBC said it had “decided” Lineker would take a break from presenting the show until an “agreed and clear position” on his use of social media had been reached.

Fellow former England internationals Micah Richards, Alex Scott and Jermaine Jenas – who were all not due to appear this weekend on MOTD – backed their fellow pundits.

In response, a BBC spokesperson said: “Some of our pundits have said that they don’t wish to appear on the programme while we seek to resolve the situation with Gary.

“We understand their position and we have decided that the programme will focus on match action without studio presentation or punditry.”

A group of BBC commentators including Steve Wilson, Connor McNamara and Simon Brotherton also announced they would not participate in the programme.

A joint statement read: “As commentators on MOTD, we have decided to step down from tomorrow night’s broadcast. We know that football fans who want to watch their teams should still be able to do so, as management can use World Feed commentary if they wish.

“However, in the circumstances we do not feel it would be appropriate to take part in the programme.”

The PA news agency understands the Professional Footballers’ Association will fully support any players who do not want to fulfil media duties with the BBC after Premier League matches in solidarity with Lineker and the other pundits.

A number of players contacted the PFA seeking advice, and the union has subsequently spoken to the Premier League clubs playing on Saturday to establish a collective position.

Lineker, 62, has been embroiled in a row over impartiality after comparing the language used to launch a new Government asylum policy with 1930s Germany on Twitter.

Earlier, director-general at the BBC Tim Davie – who warned staff about their use of social media when he took on the role at the end of 2020 before guidelines on their use was updated – was asked by BBC News why Lineker had not been sacked.

Davie replied: “Well I think we always look to take proportionate action and that’s what we’ve done.”

He said he would not “add to” the corporation’s current statement on the matter, but that there had been “very constructive discussions”.

Reacting to Shearer and Wright’s boycott, the BBC boss added: “I absolutely respect people’s right to make that decision, and BBC Sport have to look at the programme they will produce for the weekend as normal.”

Announcing the decision regarding Lineker on Friday, a spokesperson for the BBC said the broadcaster had been “in extensive discussions with Gary and his team in recent days. We have said that we consider his recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines.

“The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting Match Of The Day until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media.

“When it comes to leading our football and sports coverage, Gary is second to none.

“We have never said that Gary should be an opinion-free zone, or that he can’t have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies.”

While on air, Channel 5 News presenter Dan Walker said Lineker had told him “(the BBC) told me I have to step back” and he “is not apologising for what he’s said”.

The row was sparked by Lineker’s response on Twitter to a Home Office video in which Home Secretary Suella Braverman unveiled the Government’s plans to stop migrants crossing the Channel on small boats.

The ex-England striker wrote: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the ’30s.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Jenny Gilruth, minister for transport. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
News Agenda: How can women be helped to feel safer on public transport –…
4
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
5
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
6
Minister Frank Ribbons will be preaching for the first time since his accident this Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Our prayers are answered’: Aberdeenshire minister returns to Sunday service after near-fatal paragliding fall
7
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock in action in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The ‘incredible’ impact of Angus MacDonald at Aberdeen – by centre-back partner Mattie Pollock
8
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
9
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Weekend weather to be cold and icy until Sunday across the north and north-east…
10
The open drain at St Fittick's Park. Image: Ken Duncan / DC Thomson.
‘If a kid falls down there, they are going to die’: Torry resident slams…

More from Press and Journal

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds thrilled to see his stars reach Scottish Cup last…
Scotland Head Coach Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Five main points from Gregor Townsend's selection going into Triple Crown clash…
Scotland's Stuart Hogg speaks with Scotland head coach, Gregor Townsend.
Stuart Hogg poised for 'best game of his career' for 100th cap in Triple…
Celebration time for ICT captain Sean Welsh after he shoots his team 2-1 ahead against Killie. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle strike back to sink Kilmarnock and reach Scottish Cup semi-finals
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill turns the ball into his own net against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Queen's Park 1-0 Cove Rangers: Morgyn Neill own-goal gives home side the points
Scott Smith is from Portsoy. Image: Glasgow School of Art.
Portsoy-born artist picks up two awards at London ceremony
Post Office will open up in Poundstretchers in Wick. Image: DC Thomson.
Post Office plans to move into Wick Poundstretchers on a part time basis
CR0041563 F&D Aberdeen. For food and drink story on Uncle Bob's Bar, High Street, Nairn. Bar manager Jen Duffus (left) with bar staff Charlie Houe and Kiera Rennie. 10th March '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Uncle Bob's Bar - the 55-year-old pub at the heart of Nairn's community
Douglas Ross met with caravan owners in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Douglas Ross hails 'positive and constructive' meeting with Park Holidays
Ed Davey. Image: Supplied
UK Lib Dem leader weighs in on Kate Forbes faith-in-politics row

Editor's Picks

Most Commented