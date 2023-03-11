Gregor Townsend will not dwell on the past and wants to see a brave Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Gregor Townsend will not dwell on the past and wants to see a brave Scotland

By Press Association
March 11, 2023, 9:01 am
Head coach Gregor Townsend wants a brave Scotland (PA)
Head coach Gregor Townsend wants a brave Scotland (PA)

Gregor Townsend is adamant that Scotland’s current form is of far more relevance than their grim record against Ireland as the two teams prepare to lock horns in Sunday’s high-stakes Guinness Six Nations showdown.

The Scots have failed to win any of their last seven matches against the Irish and have won only once in the last 12 meetings.

Townsend is of no mind to allow his team to be burdened by talk of their past record against this weekend’s opponents, as he believes their improvement since they last faced the Irish in Dublin a year ago is more significant with regard to Sunday’s match.

“What’s more important is what we’re doing just now and what we’ve learned since the summer, since last year’s Six Nations when obviously one of those games was against Ireland,” he said.

“What we’ve put in place since then is more important than how we’ve played against Ireland in the past. We will look at Ireland and what they’ve done in their past few games, stretching back to the New Zealand Tests.

“You do look back at games you play against them but we know what they are about. They are very well coached, the contact area is massive for them.

“They go through a lot of phases and can stretch the opposition and they have an attack shape driven by Jonny Sexton which is all set up to find a weakness, so we have to be together and alive in defence.”

Townsend admits it is unusual to see a Six Nations contestant arrive at BT Murrayfield with such a formidable aura but he is braced for the challenge.

France v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Stade de France
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is aware there is room for improvement with regard to the team’s results against Ireland (Adam Davy/PA)

“There have been other teams that have been dominant that have come here, such as New Zealand over the years,” he said. “It is maybe different to see it from a Six Nations team but that is the strength of European rugby just now, we have the number one and number two teams in the world in our competition.

“They have got a lot of things that lead to success at Test level, first of all cohesion. They know each other really well, a lot of them play for the same club and they all play in the same country.

“They have been together now for a few years and have built success through Joe Schmidt, and Andy Farrell has evolved their game as well which has led to even more success from them.

“They know what works for them. They have a full deck of cards this week with their players coming back and they will take confidence from that.”
 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen on the rise again after being in a 'bad place', insists interim boss…
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead v Dunfermline and Brechin v Brora postponed after failing pitch inspections
The wildfire warning is in place across patches of the north and north-east. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire.
Recent weather raises risk of wildfires across Highlands, Islands and Aberdeenshire
Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life
The B9176 remains closed this morning. Image: Google Maps.
Ross-shire road closed overnight following one-vehicle crash
Cummerton, near Turriff, in Aberdeenshire, extends to 128.5 acres laid out in 11 enclosures.
Productive farms available for sale across Scotland
FABULOUS FURROWS: The spectacular sight of the massed tractors at the Field of Deere speed ploughing event has gone viral, with millions of views on TikTok and YouTube. Pictures by Anne MacPherson and Andrew Stevenson.
Speed ploughs go global as farmers draw the line
Herring Gull at Johnshaven. Image: Keith Broomfield
Nature Watch: Shore birds provide food for thought at Johnshaven and Gourdon
Craig farms with his wife Claire, near Strichen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Columnists to bring you farming views
Glassware is just one of the many things customers like to take home with them from Aberdeen bars. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Why would someone want a meat hook? The weirdest items stolen from Aberdeen bars…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented