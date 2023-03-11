Ruben Selles impressed by Erik ten Hag’s response to Anfield mauling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ruben Selles impressed by Erik ten Hag’s response to Anfield mauling

By Press Association
March 11, 2023, 9:04 am
Southampton boss Ruben Selles has praised Erik ten Hag’s response to Manchester United’s response to their record-equalling defeat at Liverpool (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Southampton boss Ruben Selles has praised Erik ten Hag’s response to Manchester United’s response to their record-equalling defeat at Liverpool (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Southampton boss Ruben Selles says “every manager should learn” from Erik ten Hag’s decision to back his Manchester United players who were humiliated at Liverpool.

United’s 7-0 Anfield annihilation equalled their heaviest ever defeat, an embarrassment brought into even sharper focus as it was inflicted by their great rivals.

Yet four days later, Ten Hag named the same side for the Europa League tie with in-form Real Betis and was rewarded with a handsome 4-1 victory before next week’s last-16 second leg in Spain.

“They will try to build momentum after that difficult moment in Anfield,” Selles said ahead of Southampton’s visit to Old Trafford on Sunday.

“I think it’s difficult to manage those kind of moments and Erik did a really good job there.

“I expect them to make some rotation in the line-up, because it’s not easy to play every three days.

“But as we can see, he made a correct decision to stay with his players and I think every manager should learn that lesson from him.”

A few days before his first game in charge – the shock 1-0 win at Chelsea – Selles sat down with his backroom staff to watch the Blues take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

The practice was repeated on Thursday when United met Betis.

Selles said: “We are using those events to have dinner with the technical staff and watch it together. To analyse the game but also to have some relaxing moments together.

“They started really solid and scored the goal, then Betis tried to apply high pressure and put them in trouble. They had some good moments, scored the goal, and potentially could have made it 2-1.

“Manchester started the second half as they have been doing the whole season, in the second part of the game they were very strong.

“They came back from the dressing room with clear ideas, make a couple of substitutions and are even better than when they start.

“I think the game was a clear example of what they are. Erik has changed his approach since the beginning of the season.

“He tried to implement the same style he had at Ajax, which was really successful and an example across Europe.

“It’s not easy to implement the philosophy from the beginning, he adjusted his style and since he tried to play a little bit more direct I think he has been more successful

“I think they have an identity now and he’s building a strong team.”

Selles, appointed last month after Nathan Jones’ dismissal, has overseen two wins and one defeat in the league.

All three games have finished 1-0, with victory over Leicester last weekend lifting Southampton off the foot of the table for the first time since before the World Cup break.

Selles said: “A lot of games this season in general have been decided by one goal and that makes the marginal gains so important.

“We want to get those marginal gains on our side and that’s what happened against Chelsea and Leicester.

“If we can keep games tight we can be there, we can perform and give ourselves the chance to win.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen on the rise again after being in a 'bad place', insists interim boss…
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead v Dunfermline and Brechin v Brora postponed after failing pitch inspections
The wildfire warning is in place across patches of the north and north-east. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire.
Recent weather raises risk of wildfires across Highlands, Islands and Aberdeenshire
Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life
The B9176 remains closed this morning. Image: Google Maps.
Ross-shire road closed overnight following one-vehicle crash
Cummerton, near Turriff, in Aberdeenshire, extends to 128.5 acres laid out in 11 enclosures.
Productive farms available for sale across Scotland
FABULOUS FURROWS: The spectacular sight of the massed tractors at the Field of Deere speed ploughing event has gone viral, with millions of views on TikTok and YouTube. Pictures by Anne MacPherson and Andrew Stevenson.
Speed ploughs go global as farmers draw the line
Herring Gull at Johnshaven. Image: Keith Broomfield
Nature Watch: Shore birds provide food for thought at Johnshaven and Gourdon
Craig farms with his wife Claire, near Strichen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Columnists to bring you farming views
Glassware is just one of the many things customers like to take home with them from Aberdeen bars. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Why would someone want a meat hook? The weirdest items stolen from Aberdeen bars…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented