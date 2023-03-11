Danny Whitehall nets winner for Eastleigh against Oldham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Danny Whitehall netted a second-half winner as Eastleigh got their National League play-off bid back on track with a 1-0 victory over Oldham at Silverlake Stadium.

The Spitfires saw their seven-game unbeaten run come to an end at lowly Yeovil on Tuesday but moved into fifth place following a seventh win in nine.

Two of the form teams in the fifth tier could not be separated for over an hour.

The closest either side came to taking the lead arrived nine minutes before the break when on-loan Oldham midfielder John Rooney fired in a shot which produced a fine save from Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell.

Mike Fondop then diverted a Rooney free-kick wide as Oldham threatened at the start of the second half before Whitehall, who grabbed both Eastleigh goals in the 3-2 loss in the reverse fixture in September, let fly from 25 yards in the 72nd minute for his 13th goal of the season.

Jake Scrimshaw missed a great chance to add a second in stoppage time when through one on one but Oldham keeper Magnus Norman saved well.