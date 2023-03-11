John Marquis double helps Bristol Rovers hit back after Charlie Savage opener

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Marquis hit a brace as Bristol Rovers came from behind to beat west country rivals Forest Green 3-1 in League One.

Manchester United loanee Charlie Savage gave Rovers the lead with a goal that prompted viral celebrations from dad Robbie during his stint on BT Sport Score.

Central defender Brandon Cooper pumped a long ball forward to Jordon Garrick and the winger held the ball up in the box before Savage arrived to smash home from 14 yards for his first senior goal.

But striker Marquis levelled seven minutes later after racing towards goal from midfield before drilling in a low shot from the edge of the box.

Winger Scott Sinclair put the Gas ahead with his sixth goal of the season in the 26th minute when he slotted in the rebound from 10 yards after goalkeeper Lewis Thomas saved his first attempt.

Marquis nodded in Sinclair’s corner from six yards in the 61st minute to claim his seventh goal of the campaign and ease Rovers towards a second win in three games.

Gas keeper James Belshaw saved Corey O’Keefe’s 85th-minute penalty as bottom club Forest Green’s winless league run stretched to 15 games.