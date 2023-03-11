Carlos Corberan guides West Brom to victory over former club Huddersfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carlos Corberan enjoyed a winning reunion against Huddersfield as West Brom stretched their unbeaten home run in the Sky Bet Championship into double figures with a 1-0 victory at The Hawthorns.

John Swift’s penalty on the half hour made it nine wins and a draw in 10 games for Albion and kept Huddersfield – who Corberan led to the Championship play-off final last season – in the relegation zone.

Albion’s third win in four – all without conceding – put them three points outside the play-off zone with 10 games oleft.

By contrast, Huddersfield have failed to enjoy a ‘new manager bounce’ following Neil Warnock’s return from retirement to replace Mark Fotheringham.

The Terriers are now six points adrift of the safety line after one win in five under the 74-year-old – their only victory in their last 12 games – while they have failed to score in six of their last seven.

Several thousand West Brom supporters demonstrated against owner Guochuan Lai before the game with a peaceful protest.

They were soon cheered by their team, who attacked from the start with Huddersfield seemingly content to sit back and try to contain them.

Ironically, Huddersfield had the first opportunity when centre-back Tom Lees sent a free header over the bar from Josh Koroma’s inswinging corner.

That apart, Albion dominated. Erik Pieters’ low drive hit the shins of goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik before a defender hacked the ball away.

Pieters was unusually involved in a lot of attacking play in the early stages and his chip sent Daryl Dike clear but the American striker missed the ball as it dropped invitingly out of the air for the volley.

Okay Yokuslu also threatened from distance for the Baggies but his low 30-yard drive skidded just wide.

Albion’s persistence paid off when they won a penalty.

Conor Townsend placed himself where he knew Matty Pearson would challenge and the defender obliged as they tussled for Jed Wallace’s pass after Jayson Molumby had switched play.

Swift made no mistake from the spot, drilling the ball firm and low to Vaclik’s right, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way on the half hour.

Huddersfield wasted a chance to equalise with the first opening of the second half.

Jack Rudoni split the defence for David Kasumu but the forward dragged a poor shot wide with only goalkeeper Josh Griffiths to beat.

Albion responded when Wallace crossed for the unmarked Dike but his side-footed effort from 15 yards was well blocked by Ben Jackson.

Dike was involved again as he challenged in the air for Darnell Furlong’s deep cross but the ball seemed to bounce off Lees before being gratefully collected by Vaclik on the line.

Substitute Tom Rogic went close to Albion’s second at the death but his placed shot was held by Vaclik diving to his left.