Coventry frustrated in home draw with Hull

By Press Association
March 11, 2023, 5:17 pm
Coventry and Hull battled to a draw (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Coventry and Hull battled to a draw (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Coventry’s Championship play-off hopes took a hit as they were forced to come from a goal behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Hull at the CBS Arena.

Oscar Estupinan’s stunning first goal since mid-January gave the Tigers the lead before Matt Godden equalised with his fifth of the season.

The Sky Blues came into the weekend second in the Championship’s form table having enjoyed an unbeaten six-game run which had seen Mark Robins’ men pick up 14 points in the process, including last weekend’s rampant 4-0 win at Huddersfield.

But while the run was extended, the draw saw them slip four points off the top six.

Coventry enjoyed the best of the opening exchanges as Karl Darlow was forced to save from Josh Eccles before Fankaty Dabo’s cross caused confusion in the Hull defence but Godden’s shot was blocked and Darlow saved again from Gustavo Hamer’s follow-up.

It was a first half that turned from promise to frustration for the hosts when Dabo’s shot was blocked off the line only for Godden’s prod goalbound to dribble out of harm’s way, while Luke McNally headed over after some head tennis in the box.

The determined Darlow then had to be at his best to beat away Hamer’s well-struck free-kick from 25 yards.

At the other end, Kyle McFadzean’s slip almost let in Benjamin Tetteh, who then had to be replaced by Estupinan after the Ghanaian pulled up with a hamstring injury.

The Colombian netted a hat-trick in Hull’s 3-2 win over Coventry earlier this season and it was he who provided the sucker punch after the break.

Sky Blues midfielder Ryan Howley diverted a wayward pass into the path of the Tigers’ top scorer who worked an angle for a shot and fired an unstoppable effort into the top corner.

The hosts went in search of an immediate leveller through Callum Doyle, whose powerful effort was deflected wide.

Hull continued to look a threat on the break and were close to doubling their lead through Crystal Palace loanee Malcolm Ebiowei, who dragged his effort narrowly wide of the post.

Viktor Gyokeres had been having a quiet afternoon in front of goal but when he picked up the ball in the box in the 71st minute, he drove to the byline and cut back for Godden to hook through Darlow’s legs at the near post for the equaliser.

From that point on the Sky Blues sensed a winner and Godden almost repeated the feat when he was picked out by Brooke Norton-Cuffy, but the striker leant back as he fired his effort over the bar before his cute backheel was thwarted by Darlow to prevent Coventry making it five wins from six.

