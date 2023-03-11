Reda Khadra and Kevin Long sink Rotherham to pull Birmingham away from trouble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reda Khadra and Kevin Long sink Rotherham to pull Birmingham away from trouble

By Press Association
March 11, 2023, 5:17 pm
Birmingham City’s Kevin Long during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at Ewood Park, Blackburn. Picture date: Saturday January 28, 2023.
Birmingham City’s Kevin Long during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at Ewood Park, Blackburn. Picture date: Saturday January 28, 2023.

Birmingham City cruised to a first win in six games by beating fellow strugglers Rotherham United 2-0 thanks to goals from Reda Khadra and Kevin Long.

John Eustace’s side always like good value for their victory and deservedly took the lead in the fifth minute when on-loan Brighton winger Khadra he bagged his third goal for the Blues.

The home side continued to dominate and deservedly doubled their lead on the 35-minute mark when Long smashed home from close range.

The Millers never truly threatened John Ruddy’s goal, but Connor Washington called him into action in the second half when his long-range strike was pushed away.

Despite only winning two games on the road all season it was highly anticipated the Millers could cause Birmingham some problems after they had picked up seven points from their previous three games.

However, football is never that straightforward and Blues rushed into the lead when Tahith Chong produced a great switch of play to Lukas Jutkiewicz, he brought the ball down beautifully before setting it out wide to Khadra who cut onto his right and smashed it into the top corner.

Chong squandered a great chance only minutes later when George Hall dinked a cross into the back post where the former Manchester United forward was allowed to bring it down before firing his volley off target.

Blues continued to dominate and doubled their lead when Chong’s low corner met Alfie Chang at the near post and he flicked the ball onto Long, who hammered it into the back of the net from close range.

Tariqe Fosu was gifted a great opportunity to test Ruddy when he won a free-kick on the edge of the area on the brink of half-time. However, the Brentford loanee blazed his effort well over the bar.

The hosts opted for a more defensive approach in the second period but were unlucky not to add to their lead in the 51st minute when Khadra broke quickly following a Rotherham corner. The German skinned Fosu for pace before threading a ball through to Hall who could not quite lift it over Viktor Johansson.

Ruddy was finally called into action in the 58th minute when substitute Washington picked up a loose ball on the edge of the area and fired a powerful half-volley towards goal which was comfortably pushed away.

This result means Birmingham leapfrog the Millers into 18th place in the Championship with Rotherham dropping to 20th after QPR picked up a 1-0 victory against Chris Wilder’s Watford.

