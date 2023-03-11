Plymouth’s promotion charge halted by in-form Barnsley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plymouth’s League One automatic-promotion hopes suffered a blow with a 3-0 defeat to in-form Barnsley at Oakwell.

Second-half goals from Adam Phillips, Mads Andersen and Nicky Cadden left Argyle only two points ahead of third-placed Ipswich and eight in front of the Reds, who have two games in hand and are on a 10-match unbeaten run.

Barnsley thought they had taken the lead after just three minutes when Herbie Kane volleyed in but the linesman raised his flag for an offside.

Plymouth almost went ahead instantly after the interval as Ryan Hardie found himself with just Harry Isted to beat but the goalkeeper smothered the ball and the chance was gone.

The Tykes gained the advantage in the 60th minute when a Plymouth clearance fell to Phillips and the midfielder arrowed a sweet volley into the bottom corner from range.

Barnsley got their second in the 77th minute following a brilliant Bobby Thomas cross and captain Andersen headed past keeper Callum Burton.

The home side made the points safe in the first minute of added time when Cadden curled a beautiful free-kick into the top corner.