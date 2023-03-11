Jack Marriott earns Fleetwood point against Port Vale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Marriott rescued a point for Fleetwood in a 1-1 draw at home to Port Vale.

Matty Taylor’s 57th-minute goal looked like being enough against another side firmly in mid-table.

But Marriott struck a leveller seven minutes from time to salvage a share of the spoils.

Vale had by far the better of the first half but couldn’t turn their advantage into goals.

David Worrall went closest with a first-time volley which deflected off Josh Earl, goalkeeper Jay Lynch reacting quickly at his near post.

On the half-hour mark, Aaron Donnelly set up a chance for Taylor but he dragged his shot wide.

Fleetwood, meanwhile, had failed to clock up a single shot before half-time.

The Vale pressure continued after the break, with Sammy Robinson denied by Lynch’s save.

The breakthrough finally came just before the hour mark. Robinson’s blocked effort fell for Taylor and he skipped past a desperate tackle before firing into the bottom corner.

A Worrall shot, saved by Lynch, led to a fierce altercation with players from both sides involved, three of them somewhat relieved to only see yellow cards.

Carlos Mendes Gomes forced Vale keeper Aidan Stone to tip his shot over but, at a scramble from the resulting corner, Marriott bundled in the equaliser at point-blank range.