Morton and Partick play out goalless draw

Morton and Partick Thistle played out a goalless draw at Cappielow Park as the visitors missed the chance to move level on points with second-placed Dundee.

The hosts nearly took the lead inside five minutes when Calvin Miller went through on goal to be denied by a fine challenge from Aaron Muirhead.

Robbie Muirhead came close to giving Morton the lead when he lashed a shot across goal on the hour mark which went just wide of the post.

It was a fierce match that saw 11 yellow cards handed out, but neither side were able to break the deadlock as Partick climbed one place to third and Morton stayed fifth.