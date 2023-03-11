Steven Sessegnon ends Charlton goal drought in draw with Accrington Stanley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steven Sessegnon scored Charlton’s first goal since Valentine’s Day but they were forced to share the points with Accrington Stanley – who remain in trouble near the foot of the table.

The visitors are battling hard to avoid the drop and took the lead through Shaun Whalley but Sessegnon gave The Valley something to cheer with a long-range screamer to secure a 1-1 draw.

The returning Corey Blackett-Taylor put an effort wide after eight minutes following a powerful run for the hosts.

The midfielder almost forced Mo Sangare to turn into his own net five minutes later but the defender found his clearance hitting the post.

Accrington took the lead when Whalley was left unmarked in the area to head home just short of the half-hour mark but the hosts equalised with a stunning 35-yard effort from Sessegnon eight minutes before half-time.

Accrington had the better of the play after the restart without creating a clear-cut chance until the 68th minute.

A solo run by Whalley finished with his shot palmed away by Ashley Maynard-Brewer, who then tipped an Aaron Pressley rebound over the bar.

Late on Accrington had to rely on keeper Toby Savin to block the onrushing Daniel Kanu and keep the score level.