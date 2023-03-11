Annan climb to third with win over Elgin as East Fife move into play-offs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Annan beat Elgin 4-1 to climb to third in the Scottish League Two table thanks to two goals from Tommy Goss and one each from Max Kilsby and William Gibson.

The win helped cement Annan’s play-off credentials. Elgin, for whom striker Kane Hester had briefly given them the lead, paid the price for Ross Draper’s red card in the first half.

East Fife beat Stenhousemuir 2-1 away from home to leapfrog their hosts into the play-off spots.

Matty Yates gave Stenhousemuir the lead in the first half before goals from Alex Ferguson and Scott Shepherd turned the game on its head and put East Fife into the top four. Stenhousemuir drop two places to fifth.

Second-place Stirling survived a scare against bottom side Bonnyrigg Rose, recovering from a goal down to win 2-1 at home.

Callum Connelly scored for the strugglers early on but defender Flynn Duffy hit back to level in the second half, before Jack Leitch struck in stoppage time to move Stirling to within two points of leaders Dumbarton.

Dumbarton’s match against Forfar as well as Albion Rovers v Stranraer were called off due to the weather.