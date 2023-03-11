Micah Obiero the Wealdstone hero with late winner against 10-man Torquay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Micah Obiero’s stoppage-time strike earned play-off chasing Wealdstone a dramatic 2-1 win over 10-man Torquay at Plainmoor.

Torquay suffered a blow just eight minutes into the game when Tom Lapslie was shown a straight red card for a foul on Max Kretzschmar.

And Wealdstone made the extra man count four minutes before the break as they went ahead through Kretzschmar.

Dominic Hutchinson cut inside and drilled a right-footed shot that was parried by Mark Halstead into the path of Kretzschmar, who made no mistake.

The Gulls needed just two minutes after the break to draw level when Kieron Evans rolled the ball into an empty net after Wealdstone goalkeeper Sam Howes misjudged a pass forward when he raced off his line.

And just as it looked like the 10 men were going to hold out for a draw Obiero was played in by Olufela Olomola and he kept his cool to fire home.