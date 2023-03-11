Aramide Oteh scores two as Crawley boost survival hopes with win over Harrogate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crawley ended a run of six successive Sky Bet League Two defeats with a convincing 3-1 home victory over 10-man Harrogate, boosting their hopes of avoiding relegation.

Two first-half goals from Aramide Oteh put the Reds in control and Jordon Mutch added a third midway through the second half. Anthony O’Connor’s added-time reply was little consolation for the visitors.

Crawley had the boost of an increased attendance of 3,317 after tickets were reduced to only £2 and the club management released a statement appealing for maximum support until the end of the season following the Reds’ worst losing run since becoming a Football League club in 2011.

Former Salford striker Oteh gave Scott Lindsey’s side an eighth-minute lead when he rifled home from the edge of the area after Dom Telford’s assist.

Harrogate rarely threatened until just after the half-hour mark when Alex Pattison cut inside and had a low shot saved by goalkeeper Corey Addai.

Crawley, who had failed to score in their previous three games, doubled their lead just before half-time when Ashley Nadesan, after getting the better of Matty Foulds, broke forward and crossed for Oteh to easily slot home his second from close range.

The Reds started the second half well and defender Ludwig Francillette headed over at the near post following a corner by Jack Powell.

Toby Sims shot just wide for Harrogate and substitute Matty Daly narrowly missed converting a cross by Pattison, before experienced midfielder Mutch marked his home debut for Crawley by making it 3-0 with an unstoppable shot from the edge of the area in the 67th minute.

Harrogate were reduced to 10 men in added-time when Sims was dismissed for throwing the ball at Nadesan.

Crawley were denied what would have been only their fifth clean sheet of the match with the last kick of the match, when defender O’Connor scored from point-blank range.