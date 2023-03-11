Steve Cotterill felt Shrewsbury deserved win over Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Cotterill felt Shrewsbury deserved win over Morecambe

By Press Association
March 11, 2023, 6:09 pm Updated: March 11, 2023, 6:33 pm
Steve Cotterill’s side are in good form at home (Simon Marper/PA)
Steve Cotterill’s side are in good form at home (Simon Marper/PA)

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill was a happy man after his side sealed a fifth successive League One home win with a 3-1 victory over struggling Morecambe.

First-half goals from Luke Leahy and Rob Street gave Cotterill’s Shrews the advantage before Dan Crowley pulled one back for the Shrimps in first half stoppage time.

Morecambe were denied a 64th-minute leveller when Farrend Rawson’s goal was ruled out for offside and Chey Dunkley made it 3-1 six minutes from time with a header from a Leahy corner.

Cotterill felt his side were worthy winners against Derek Adams’ strugglers who remain in the bottom four with just one away win all season.

Cotterill said: “I’ve watched Morecambe a lot this season and they are a good side.

“The danger is that our fans and our players could look at their league position and expect an easy win but I knew this would be tough as they have some good players.

“With that in mind I’m really pleased with the three points. I think we were fully worthy of the win and had it not been for their keeper, who I thought was brilliant, we could have won by more.

“I said leading into this game that it was going to be tricky. They’re not bad and they have some good players.

“I actually think Derek has done a really good job since he’s gone in and they’re certainly better than this time last year.

“They’re a tough team to play against, we knew it was going to be a difficult game. You have to make sure you’re on your metal against these teams and, in the end, we were more than worthy of three goals.

“I thought their goalkeeper was excellent today, he made some great saves. It was a good, all-round, solid team performance at the end of a hard week.”

Leahy gave the Shrews the lead in the 33rd minute from the penalty spot after Crowley was adjudged to have handled a Tom Bayliss corner and Street doubled the advantage 10 minutes later with a close-range tap-in after Matt Pennington had flicked on another Bayliss set-piece.

Crowley pulled one back with a fine placed finish from the edge of the box but the Shrimps’ comeback hopes were dashed with Dunkley’s late header.

Morecambe manager Adams was left frustrated and felt a number of key decisions went against them.

He said: “They got a penalty, which was a penalty but we had a good goal disallowed that would have brought it back to 2-2 and had two good shouts for penalties of our own not given but nothing surprises me now when we play away from home.

“Overall I thought we played well and passed it well and opened them up a few times and got in good areas but didn’t take the shot when we had a chance.

“At the other end they scored from three set-pieces which was disappointing too and we have to learn from those moments.”

