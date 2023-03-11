John Coleman picks the positives from Accrington’s draw at Charlton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

John Coleman picks the positives from Accrington’s draw at Charlton

By Press Association
March 11, 2023, 6:11 pm
Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman
Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman

Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman praised his side despite a 1-1 draw at Charlton.

A Shaun Whalley header was cancelled out by a superb effort from Steven Sessegnon for the hosts, to keep Accrington in the relegation fight.

The Lancashire side have yet to record a win on the road since Cambridge United last November.

For Coleman though, the effort shown by his side gives him hope in the crucial stage of the campaign.

He said: “We’ve come here and we’re disappointed with the draw.

“We took the game to them in the second half, they had a good chance near the end but we’ve made two great chances.

“We were pretty much in control in the first half, but Sessegnon has scored a class goal.

“I’m so proud of how we played today, that’s probably the best we’ve played certainly for a long time.

“We passed the ball a lot better, and we can still do better. But we showed great energy, we’ve had a long week.

“We had a great desire to win, and we were back to making chances. That’s us, and when we get like that we’re good. We’ve just got to hope we can take that with us.”

Charlton had early chances through Corey Blackett-Taylor, firstly putting his eighth-minute run wide, then forcing Mo Sangare to clear off his own post five minutes later.

Accrington took the lead when Whalley was left unmarked in the area to head home but the hosts equalised with a stunning 35-yard effort from Sessegnon – their first goal since Valentine’s Day.

The visitors had the better second-half chances, most notably when keeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer stopped Whalley and Aaron Pressley in quick succession.

Substitute Matt Lowe saw his effort turned away off the line by George Dobson on 79 minutes, while visiting keeper Toby Savin blocked the onrushing Daniel Kanu in time added on.

Charlton manager Dean Holden signed a contract extension until 2026 before the game, and was disappointed at going behind.

He said: “I thought we started the game quite brightly. The goal was a cheap one to give away, really. We get pulled apart in the box, and it’s too easy. Defensively it’s a really poor goal from our point of view.

“Sessegnon’s worldie gets us back. I think we looked a bit shell-shocked from their goal.

“His strike out of nowhere gives us a little bit more confidence and gets us back into the game.

“In the second half it was very stop-start. It was difficult to keep the ball rolling, there were a lot of throw-ins.

“We rallied towards the end but we needed a way of getting onto the end of things.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sets sights on Pittodrie return for Gothenburg celebrations
The incident occurred near a block of flats on Balnagask Road. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend car fire in Aberdeen
Rab's friend Gabby the crow has been coming for a chat.
RAB MCNEIL: It's a jungle out there, all the beasties are about
Among the exotic legacies of our plant hunters is Araucaria araucana, commonly called the monkey puzzle tree,
GINGER GAIRDNER: The man who gave us the Monkey Puzzle
John and Lorna Norgrove with Afghanistan scholarship students in 2019
Government urged to open up path for Afghan medical students to come to Scotland
Finn Davidson pictured with his reserve champion at Keith Show.
Scottish Dorset breeders to welcome visitors to flocks
The north-east has excellent seafood restaurants including The Silver Darling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
5 of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
Hue and Cry are coming to Aberdeen later this year. Image: Hue and Cry
My Week in 5 Pictures: Hue and Cry are back in the studio working…
peaky blinders portsoy
Talking Point: Would the north of Scotland benefit from a new film studio in…
Celtic and Rangers are both in the mix for the SWPL 1 title. Image: Shutterstock
Rachel Corsie: SWPL 1 split makes league more competitive and entertaining

Editor's Picks

Most Commented