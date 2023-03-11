Paul Warne delighted with Derby grit after they edge comeback win at Oxford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Paul Warne delighted with Derby grit after they edge comeback win at Oxford

By Press Association
March 11, 2023, 6:15 pm
Paul Warne’s Derby claimed a comeback win at Oxford (Nigel French/PA)
Paul Warne’s Derby claimed a comeback win at Oxford (Nigel French/PA)

Derby boss Paul Warne was delighted with the grit his team showed as they bounced back from a midweek defeat at Plymouth to win 3-2 at Oxford and get their League One play-off push back on track.

Louie Sibley scored twice as the Rams hit back from going behind in the 14th minute to Sam Long’s header.

A Long own goal, diverting James Collins’ header into his own net after 61 minutes, made it 3-1 to County before a late Kyle Joseph effort for Oxford.

Derby manager Warne said: “There are different ways to win and today we showed a bit of grit.

“We’ve been a bit soft-centred at times in parts of our away performances this year.

“It wasn’t a game for the purist but I don’t care… it’s all about winning. We had to dig in and this will give the lads a real boost.

“Conceding late on unfortunately made it seem a lot closer than it was.

“After going a goal down, it just shows the character of the group. It was the best, I felt, for everyone enjoying the win.

“There felt like there was a real togetherness, so with that and the win, it has been a really good day.

“There were some really good performances.

“We started a bit sluggish, we didn’t really get a grip of their striker or win first contact and gave away easy free-kicks but we then gave ourselves some control.

“In the second half we didn’t have much control but I’m really pleased with the way we managed the game at the end.

“At Plymouth – in the week – I didn’t think our second-half performance was very good and we let the fans down but today I thought the lads put a real performance in.

“Louis could have got me manager of the month if he’d got a hat-trick and he had a really good chance with a header to get a third.

“But he took his goals well and he did a good job out of possession too because he was up against Cameron Brannagan who is their best player by a country mile.”

New Oxford manager Liam Manning watched from the stands ahead of his unveiling as Karl Robinson’s successor on Monday.

He takes over a team that has drawn one and lost nine of their last 10 games and are in real relegation danger.

Caretaker boss Craig Short said: “We’re in a fight. We should have got something from both of our last two games and that’s gut-wrenching.

“I was really pleased with how we started and Marcus Browne getting on the ball was causing them problems.

“We looked solid and went 1-0 up and I thought ‘yes, let’s go again’. But then there were two free-kicks that we didn’t deal with properly.

“We were rushing when trying to chase the game in the second half and that was when we got stretched and it’s when we get stretched that we look most vulnerable.

“In this league, at times, we have lost the midfield battle.

“The boys have come from great academies and can all play good football but sometimes we lose the physical side of the game.

“Liam came in to see the players before the game, which was great and gave them a lift.

“We’ve got 10 games left this season and we’re in a scrap now. We’ve been dragged into it.

“Liam’s done a lot of coaching all over, he’s been to America, Belgium…. he’s a real student of the game.

“But he knows too that what happens in the two boxes is very important – that’s what has let us down. We haven’t been taking our chances and in defending and are not keeping clean sheets.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sets sights on Pittodrie return for Gothenburg celebrations
The incident occurred near a block of flats on Balnagask Road. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend car fire in Aberdeen
Rab's friend Gabby the crow has been coming for a chat.
RAB MCNEIL: It's a jungle out there, all the beasties are about
Among the exotic legacies of our plant hunters is Araucaria araucana, commonly called the monkey puzzle tree,
GINGER GAIRDNER: The man who gave us the Monkey Puzzle
John and Lorna Norgrove with Afghanistan scholarship students in 2019
Government urged to open up path for Afghan medical students to come to Scotland
Finn Davidson pictured with his reserve champion at Keith Show.
Scottish Dorset breeders to welcome visitors to flocks
The north-east has excellent seafood restaurants including The Silver Darling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
5 of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
Hue and Cry are coming to Aberdeen later this year. Image: Hue and Cry
My Week in 5 Pictures: Hue and Cry are back in the studio working…
peaky blinders portsoy
Talking Point: Would the north of Scotland benefit from a new film studio in…
Celtic and Rangers are both in the mix for the SWPL 1 title. Image: Shutterstock
Rachel Corsie: SWPL 1 split makes league more competitive and entertaining

Editor's Picks

Most Commented