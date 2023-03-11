Dino Maamria hails ‘huge win’ as 10-man Burton hold on to beat Wycombe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dino Maamria hails ‘huge win’ as 10-man Burton hold on to beat Wycombe

By Press Association
March 11, 2023, 6:44 pm
Burton manager Dino Maamria celebrated a valuable win (Bradley Collyer/pa)
Burton manager Dino Maamria celebrated a valuable win (Bradley Collyer/pa)

Burton boss Dino Maamria rode a roller coaster of emotions as his 10-man Brewers side came out victorious over play-off chasing Wycombe courtesy of a 2-1 win.

Dale Taylor and Joe Powell both scored inside the opening 18 minutes to give Albion control but midfielder Deji Oshilaja was red carded in the dying seconds of the first half for his challenge on Lewis Wing.

Burton suffered a nervy end to the game with Wycombe missing a penalty before Wanderers substitute Tjay De Barr headed home unmarked from six yards out with five minutes remaining.

But the Brewers held on and were good value for a win that moves them five points clear of League One’s bottom four.

“We have seen everything today,” Maamria said.

“We saw a terrific first half. One minute we are disappointed not to go 3-0 up, the next minute we get a red card and then we had to make a big, brave change at half-time to go to a back four from a back five which has been serving us well.

“We worked well second half for different reasons and showed a defensive solidity and resilience. The biggest disappointment is conceding from a set-play, a corner which we should do better from but overall, the big picture is a huge win for us.”

Maamria had no real complaints about Oshilaja’s red card but felt it was more of a slip that a reckless challenge.

“It’s the last minute of the half and we are winning 2-0. Deji has been immense in that midfield for us, but I think his left foot slipped and his right foot has followed through. From the side I felt the worst straight away.”

Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield was hoping to build on a first win in the job after Tuesday’s victory against Fleetwood but saw his side fall short, with Joe Jacobson firing a 79th-minute penalty over the bar before De Barr’s late strike,

“It was a very disappointing start to the game and unfortunately, we found ourselves two goals down and it was a long way back from there,” he said.

“I think we looked a little bit shellshocked to concede those two goals and we had to get our emotions back in check.

“At the other end I thought we had some decent chances ourselves in the first half but disappointed to find ourselves behind, but we slowly but surely got a bit of a foothold in the game.

“The red card gave us a bit more space to play in the second half, which I thought we did to a degree but just disappointed with that last little bit in the box.

“We saw balls flash across the box, and we had a lot of shots but maybe didn’t make the goalie make enough saves.

“Fair play to the boys they kept going but there is plenty for us to go over from today.”

