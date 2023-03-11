Macaulay Langstaff stars as Notts County come from behind to beat Dorking

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Macaulay Langstaff scored a brace as Notts County returned to winning ways with a 3-1 National League comeback victory over Dorking to keep the pressure on leaders Wrexham.

The visitors took the lead after just 13 minutes as Jason Prior poked the ball home at the near post following some good work from Josh Taylor.

Notts County hit back six minutes later as National League top scorer Langstaff was well placed in front of goal to slot home Aaron Nemane’s cross and level matters.

Seven minutes after the break, Langstaff completed his brace to celebrate his 35th league goal this season.

Moments later Langstaff fired the ball over from the edge of the box as he looked for his hat-trick and Tony Craig headed a goal-bound effort off the line, but the hosts’ pressure paid off as Matt Palmer scored to make the points safe with five minutes remaining.

The result means second-placed County remain four points behind Wrexham after the leaders beat Southend 1-0 earlier on Saturday.