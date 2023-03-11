Julen Lopetegui says Adama Traore still has a big part to play at Wolves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Julen Lopetegui says Adama Traore still has a big part to play at Wolves

By Press Association
March 11, 2023, 10:31 pm
Adama Traore scored the winner for Wolves against Tottenham (Tim Goode/PA)
Adama Traore scored the winner for Wolves against Tottenham (Tim Goode/PA)

Julen Lopetegui insists Adama Traore remains a key player for Wolves despite his lack of action.

The winger revealed his desire to play more after coming off the bench to score the winner in last week’s 1-0 victory over Tottenham.

He has started just twice in the Premier League under Lopetegui with his future yet to be resolved and his contract expiring at the end of the season.

But ahead of Sunday’s trip to Newcastle boss Lopetegui insists the 27-year-old, who joined from Middlesbrough for £18million in 2018, can force his way into the starting line-up.

He said: “He doesn’t have to do any other things, he works in a very good way. I have to choose the moment where I think he is going to help more because all the matches are different but he has to be ready.

“He is able to play in the line-up. Adama is a very special player, a particular player, he is trying to improve in a lot of things. I have seen him with a big commitment. Players want to play more but he is an important player for us.

“A lot of focus is on the line-up but in a lot of matches the players on the bench are key. They have to be ready to be key players.”

Wolves go to St James’ Park before crucial games with relegation rivals Leeds and Nottingham Forest this month with Lopetegui fully aware of what the survival battle entails.

He said: “To relax is for the summer. You have to be aware we are in the middle of the river and we have to arrive at the other side of the river.

“It will be a very hard task. We will be involved with a lot of teams until the end, I am sure. The line is very fine.

“The football match is like a melon. You don’t know what kind of melon until you open the melon.

“You could have one idea in your mind but all the matches are different. You try to react depending on the melon.”

