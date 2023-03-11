Danny Ings can fire West Ham to Premier League safety – David Moyes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Danny Ings can fire West Ham to Premier League safety – David Moyes

By Press Association
March 11, 2023, 10:33 pm
Danny Ings joined West Ham in January (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Danny Ings joined West Ham in January (George Tewkesbury/PA)

David Moyes believes Danny Ings can fire West Ham to Premier League survival, starting against his old club Aston Villa.

Ings joined the Hammers in January for £12million to boost a shot-shy attack and already has two goals to his name.

Michail Antonio scored twice in the 2-0 Europa Conference League win at AEK Larnaca in midweek, but he picked up a knock so Ings is poised to start at the London Stadium on Sunday.

“He could be crucial,” said Hammers boss Moyes. “We’re needing a goalscorer, we’re needing someone who can link us up and keep the ball better and play at different times.

“There will be plenty of games where I need Mick’s sort of robustness and working down the sides of people and round the box, so there will be games where we need that.

“We will have to pick and choose where and when we think it will be right to play them both or play them as individuals.

“It’s always a difficult one when you’re returning to your old club or you’re playing against your old club, sometimes it can go big in your favour, sometimes it can’t, it’s just the way it is, you never know how it works out.

“If anybody would know much about Aston Villa it would be Danny, but obviously they will know plenty about Danny as well so it works both ways.

“We want to get Danny in the goals.”

West Ham are back on home turf against Villa having spent much of the last few weeks on the road in various competitions.

“We’ve had 10 away from home in our last 14 games, for some reason you’re wondering how that’s worked, but obviously we’ve been drawn away from home in different things,” added Moyes.

“So hopefully there’s a bundle of home games coming up somewhere in the near future which will maybe help us gain a little bit of an advantage.

“It feels like we’ve been away for a long time so hopefully, we can use it and try and perform better. If we perform to the levels that we did in the 4-0 win against Nottingham Forest, we will give ourselves every chance.”

