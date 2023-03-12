Katie Taylor to defend world championship title in Irish homecoming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Katie Taylor to defend world championship title in Irish homecoming

By Press Association
March 12, 2023, 4:44 am Updated: March 12, 2023, 7:29 am
Katie Taylor is the undisputed world lightweight champion (Steve Paston/PA)
Katie Taylor is the undisputed world lightweight champion (Steve Paston/PA)

Katie Taylor will bid to become an undisputed world champion in a second weight category on her Irish homecoming as she challenges Chantelle Cameron on May 20.

Taylor (22-0, 6KOs) was initially slated to defend her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight titles on the same date in a rematch against Amanda Serrano but the Puerto Rican was ruled out due to injury.

Instead, in her first professional fight on home soil, Taylor is set to leap up to light-welterweight and challenge Cameron (17-0, 8KOs) for the Northampton fighter’s four world titles at the 3Arena.

“Once Serrano pulled out this was the natural fight to make,” said the Bray fighter.

“It’s two undefeated, reigning undisputed world champions going up against each other and I believe that’s the first time that’s ever happened in the modern era of the sport.

“People have been talking about this fight for a long time now so I’m delighted it’s happening and I’m looking forward to becoming a two-weight undisputed champion in Dublin on May 20.”

Katie Taylor, left, had hoped to rematch Amanda Serrano (Adam Davy/PA)
Katie Taylor, left, had hoped to rematch Amanda Serrano (Adam Davy/PA)

Taylor defeated Serrano in April last year via a narrow split decision as the first female fight to headline New York’s famed Madison Square Garden fully justified the hype.

There was hope the rematch would take place at Croke Park but security costs meant the venue was switched and Serrano’s injury has led to Cameron stepping into the breach.

Cameron, who will hold height and reach advantages over Taylor, became an undisputed champion at 140lbs with a unanimous decision victory over Jessica McCaskill last November in her most recent contest.

Chantelle Cameron, right, has won all 17 of her professional fights (Adam Davy/PA)
Chantelle Cameron, right, has won all 17 of her professional fights (Adam Davy/PA)

“It feels surreal that the fight is actually happening,” said Cameron, who at 31 is five years younger than her next opponent.

“It feels like my whole professional career has been based around this fight and I never imagined it would actually happen for one reason or another.

“I know what I will be up against and that I am the underdog but I relish that. To successfully defend my belts against Taylor will be the icing on the cake for me.

“To become undisputed and then defend them against the pound-for-pound best in women’s boxing will really mark my place in women’s boxing and create my own legacy.”

