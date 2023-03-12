Morten Frost relishing ‘uphill task’ of rebuilding GB badminton after setbacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Morten Frost relishing ‘uphill task’ of rebuilding GB badminton after setbacks

By Press Association
March 12, 2023, 9:03 am Updated: March 12, 2023, 9:07 am

The Dane fronting the rebuild of elite-level British badminton after years of difficulties accepts he faces an “uphill task” with no quick fixes.

Yet former world number one Morten Frost is relishing the challenge and has a long-term vision he hopes will eventually yield success.

Frost, who was appointed performance director at Badminton England last year, feels the sport in the UK lost more than one generation of players as a result of drastic cuts to the organisation’s funding in 2016.

Having been awarded sums around or in excess of £5million for each of the previous three Olympic cycles by UK Sport, BE was initially told it would receive nothing prior to Tokyo 2020 after failing to hit performance targets.

BE, who oversee the British Olympic programme on behalf of the home nations, did later receive a share of an additional funding pot but that six-figure amount was not sufficient to reverse many cost-cutting measures.

Funding for the Paris 2024 cycle has been set at a much more healthy £3.2million but Frost knows there is a lot of lost time to make up for.

“We are suffering the consequences of not having had funding for six years,” said the 64-year-old. “It’s more or less about rebuilding.

“Six years doesn’t sound a lot but in badminton terms it’s maybe two or perhaps even three generations of players that we are missing.

“It’s an uphill task but we’re working at it. It’s very challenging and there are lots and lots of things to look at but I’m enjoying it very much and I think it’s going well.”

Chris Langridge (left) and Marcus Ellis (right)
Langridge (left) and Ellis (right) were vocal about problems at Badminton England (Martin Rickett/PA)

Frost arrived as part of a fresh start at BE following the appointment of a new chief executive from Volleyball England in Sue Storey.

Another major issue to be confronted concerned the environment around the elite players.

In 2021 Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge, who won men’s doubles bronze at Rio 2016, hit out at the governing body after their non-selection for the delayed Tokyo Games.

The pair complained about the selection policy and a number of other aspects of the set-up at the squad’s Milton Keynes base, including poor communication.

“We have been looking over the selection policies for the past six months at least and trying to get everybody’s view on it,” said Frost. “I’m very confident that we will not run into the same situation again.”

Doubles again seems the most likely route for Britain to make a mark in Paris with a number of pairs from both England and Scotland vying for Team GB spots.

Yet after the turmoil of recent years expectations are low and that is why Frost has a focus very much on the long game.

“It’s immensely important to do well but we have to be realistic and say we have few options of a medal,” said Frost, who was speaking ahead of next week’s Yonex All England Championships, a tournament he won four times as a player in the 1980s.

“We’re not only looking at Paris. We have a very long-term approach and we’re looking 10 years into the future and how to build up. It’s about what’s happening at the Olympics in ’28 and ’32 as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

The Scottish team includes Hamish Mitchell, Audrey Aiken, Mark Armstrong, David Stewart (Team Manager), William Craig, Rosie Keenan, Calum Shaw.
RHS to welcome Golden Shears competition
The rally was held outside the Tivoli Theatre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
'If we fight we can stop it': Bucksburn pool campaigners protest outside Aberdeen SNP…
shetland killer whales
Shetland wildlife experts film killer whales for David Attenborough's latest BBC series
Andrew Adam and Lois Scott present the £2,600 cheque to Sheila Whitelaw of the Angus Toy Appeal.
Forfar JAC raises £2,600 for Angus Toy Appeal
Have you seen a dark green van acting suspiciously near Laurencekirk and Luthermuir?
Police hunt for green van after spate of diesel and tool thefts near Laurencekirk
Elgin City defender Ross Draper. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin boss Gavin Price wants more resilience from players following poor reaction to red…
police appeal
Police charge 14 motorists - and seize two vehicles - during Elgin driving crackdown
The fires happened on South Street, Elgin early on March 11. Image: GoogleMaps
Man, 39, charged in connection with Elgin street fires
Two weather warnings have been issued for the Highlands, Islands, Aberdeenshire and Moray. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
More snow and ice set to sweep across north and north-east on the way
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sets sights on Pittodrie return for Gothenburg celebrations

Editor's Picks

Most Commented