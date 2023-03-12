I’m gutted – Owen Farrell admits France hammering hit England hard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I’m gutted – Owen Farrell admits France hammering hit England hard

By Press Association
March 12, 2023, 1:05 pm
Owen Farrell admits England’s players are reeling from the nature of their Guinness Six Nations capitulation to France that has engulfed Twickenham in crisis.

England were overrun 53-10 in their biggest home defeat of all time and third heaviest loss at any venue, shattering the optimism that accompanied the start of Steve Borthwick’s reign as head coach.

Worryingly for Borthwick, his team were pulverised in contact as the gravest of a host of failings on a day that will rank among the worst in the nation’s 152-year rugby history.

Many fans streamed out of Twickenham long before the final whistle while others booed in reaction to seeing England register their eighth defeat in their last 16 Tests, a run that includes one draw.

“As an England player you never expect to be in this situation,” said Farrell, the red rose captain who replaced Henry Slade in the 46th minute.

“I don’t think you ever expect to lose like that at home as an England team. You don’t expect to lose like that anywhere as an England team.

“The result and the scoreline are hugely disappointing for us. It’s never nice. Most of the people in the changing room have been through it at some stage. Not normally with England – definitely not normally with England.

“I’m gutted. Everybody in the changing room is disappointed to lose in the fashion that we did.”

Farrell’s demotion to the bench to accommodate Marcus Smith at fly-half dominated the build-up to ‘Le Crunch’ with the swashbuckling Harlequins ringmaster picked with the aim of exposing France’s perceived mobility deficit in the forwards.

But power took centre stage as England were bullied in the contact area throughout, rendering the identity of their number 10 irrelevant as the irresistible World Cup hosts plundered seven tries, some of them works of art.

“When you end up behind on the scoreboard and you’re chasing, sometimes things turn out like that,” Farrell said.

“I’m not sure it’s a true reflection of our team but credit to France for the way they played, they were clinical. They got away early on and it was hard for us to get back into the game.”

For England it is a case of out of the frying pan and into the fire as having been scattered across Twickenham by the side rated number two in the world, they must travel to Dublin to meet rankings kingpins Ireland.

Another Six Nations consisting of just two wins beckons and Borthwick faces the task of picking his players up off the canvas for the toughest assignment in international rugby.

“The end goal is not any different for us because we’ve got to improve and we knew that before this game. We definitely know it after. We have to improve together,” Farrell said.

“We think we can be a lot better. This will make us have a good look at ourselves and I imagine that after this everybody is champing at the bit to get going again.”

