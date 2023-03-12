Jos Buttler happy with batters at England’s disposal despite Bangladesh defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jos Buttler happy with batters at England’s disposal despite Bangladesh defeat

By Press Association
March 12, 2023, 3:53 pm
England captain Jos Buttler saw his side beaten by Bangladesh (Aijaz Rahi/AP).
England captain Jos Buttler saw his side beaten by Bangladesh (Aijaz Rahi/AP).

Jos Buttler has no regrets about not drafting in more batting options after England’s lack of runs came back to haunt them again as Bangladesh wrapped up a T20 series victory.

England decided against summoning replacements for injured duo Tom Abell and Will Jacks ahead of these three matches, leaving them with 13 players to choose from and a threadbare batting unit.

Buttler highlighted the absences of several players including Alex Hales, Sam Billings and Liam Dawson, who were given special dispensation by England to prioritise the ongoing Pakistan Super League.

England have been exposed in Chattogram and now in Dhaka, where they rejigged their top-order but slipped from 50 for one after six overs on a difficult pitch to 117 all out in a four-wicket defeat.

England slumped to defeat in Dhaka (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
England slumped to defeat in Dhaka (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

But Buttler feels using Moeen Ali and Sam Curran higher up the order gives them a chance to acclimatise to conditions they might face when England defend their 50-over World Cup title in India this year.

“It’s a different balance and a different feel to the team,” said Buttler. “We wanted to give exposure to guys especially who, in these conditions, will also probably play a part in the 50-over World Cup.

“It felt like a great chance to expose the all-rounders’ batting, maybe one spot higher than in our normal team.

“The way cricket is at the moment, there’s a few players who’ve opted not to be here anyway for various reasons, so it felt like instead of calling someone else up, try to use the guys who would be exposed to these conditions in the 50-over World Cup as well.”

Buttler has a phenomenal record as an opening batter in T20s, averaging 49.2 with a strike-rate of 152.22 in 44 matches, but elected to shift himself down to number four in the order on Sunday.

Jofra Archer took three for 13 to give England a glimmer of hope (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
Jofra Archer took three for 13 to give England a glimmer of hope (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

That was down to numbers three to six in the series opener all being left-handed, so the right-hand, left-hand combination of Phil Salt and Dawid Malan opened and, when the latter fell, out strode Moeen.

“We’ve obviously got a bank of left-handers in our middle order, it was just an opportunity to change that up a little bit,” said Buttler. “Try to break up our right and left-handers.

“I’m very comfortable batting anywhere in the order, I’ve spent a hell of a lot of my career as a middle-order player as well. I just felt like it would be an opportunity to try something different.

“The opportunity for Mo to go in at number three, something he’s done successfully for Chennai Super Kings (in the Indian Premier League). There’s still some good strengths there as well.”

On the same ground where Mehidy Hasan Miraz collected 12 match wickets to inspire Bangladesh to a first Test win over England seven years ago, the off-spinner claimed four for 12 in four excellent overs.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred for Bangladesh (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred for Bangladesh (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

Buttler accepted England did not put enough on the board, despite an outstanding effort in the field, led by Jofra Archer, who took three for 13 which seemed to give his side a glimmer of hope.

But with 13 needed off 12 balls, Chris Jordan, bowling the penultimate over and his first of the day, was dispatched for three fours in five deliveries as Bangladesh won with 1.1 overs to spare.

“We know the challenge here, you have to adapt and play well, and we’re not miles off,” added Buttler.

“I thought it was an outstanding bowling display from us to take it that deep and put pressure on Bangladesh to chase those runs. The extra 10 or 15 runs would have probably been crucial in that game.”

England will now look to avoid suffering a whitewash in their first T20 series since winning last year’s World Cup although Mehidy is hoping to deepen the misery of the tourists.

“There might be some (England) players getting rest, so it’s a good opportunity for us, and we are really proud of this moment,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

The Scottish team includes Hamish Mitchell, Audrey Aiken, Mark Armstrong, David Stewart (Team Manager), William Craig, Rosie Keenan, Calum Shaw.
RHS to welcome Golden Shears competition
The rally was held outside the Tivoli Theatre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
'If we fight we can stop it': Bucksburn pool campaigners protest outside Aberdeen SNP…
shetland killer whales
Shetland wildlife experts film killer whales for David Attenborough's latest BBC series
Andrew Adam and Lois Scott present the £2,600 cheque to Sheila Whitelaw of the Angus Toy Appeal.
Forfar JAC raises £2,600 for Angus Toy Appeal
Have you seen a dark green van acting suspiciously near Laurencekirk and Luthermuir?
Police hunt for green van after spate of diesel and tool thefts near Laurencekirk
Elgin City defender Ross Draper. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin boss Gavin Price wants more resilience from players following poor reaction to red…
police appeal
Police charge 14 motorists - and seize two vehicles - during Elgin driving crackdown
The fires happened on South Street, Elgin early on March 11. Image: GoogleMaps
Man, 39, charged in connection with Elgin street fires
Two weather warnings have been issued for the Highlands, Islands, Aberdeenshire and Moray. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
More snow and ice set to sweep across north and north-east on the way
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sets sights on Pittodrie return for Gothenburg celebrations

Editor's Picks

Most Commented