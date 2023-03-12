Johnny Sexton becomes joint-leading points scorer in Six Nations history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnny Sexton becomes joint-leading points scorer in Six Nations history

By Press Association
March 12, 2023, 4:57 pm Updated: March 12, 2023, 5:21 pm
Johnny Sexton, right, made history at Murrayfield (Jane Barlow/PA)
Johnny Sexton, right, made history at Murrayfield (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton became the joint-leading points scorer in Guinness Six Nations history during Sunday’s 22-7 win over Scotland.

The 37-year-old moved level with Ronan O’Gara’s total of 557 after kicking a penalty and two conversions at Murrayfield.

Having made his championship debut in 2010, fly-half Sexton travelled to Edinburgh seven points shy of former international team-mate O’Gara.

He achieved the feat in the 62nd minute of his 59th appearance in the tournament before being replaced by Ross Byrne nine minutes later.

The 2018 world player of the year leapfrogged ex-England star Jonny Wilkinson (546) into second place in the standings during last month’s win over France before sitting out his county’s round-three trip to Italy with a groin injury.

England skipper Owen Farrell is the second-highest active player, sitting in fourth spot overall on 517.

Sexton will hope to take the outright record in next weekend’s Dublin clash with England as Ireland chase the Grand Slam.

Johnny Sexton kicked seven points at Murrayfield
Johnny Sexton kicked seven points at Murrayfield (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking about the record before the game, he said: “It’s not something I ever set out to do.

“I’d rather not score another point and win a championship, win a Grand Slam than get the points record.

“If it comes, fantastic, but it’s not something I lose sleep over.

“If you do it, it’s an amazing mark to do. Ronan obviously had an amazing career and even just to be in that same conversation is enough for me.”

