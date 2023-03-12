5 things we learned from the penultimate weekend of the Six Nations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 things we learned from the penultimate weekend of the Six Nations

By Press Association
March 12, 2023, 5:49 pm
England were demolished by France at Twickenham on Saturday (Ben Whitley/PA)
England were demolished by France at Twickenham on Saturday (Ben Whitley/PA)

There were conclusive away wins for France, Ireland and Wales in another compelling round of Guinness Six Nations action that sees the destiny of the title remain in Irish hands.

Here, the PA news agency examines five things we learned from the penultimate weekend of the competition.

Rock bottom

A history of English rugby in the professional era could justifiably show 6.30pm on March 11, 2023 as rock bottom. Steve Borthwick’s team were obliterated in a seven-try rout that registered their heaviest defeat at Twickenham of all time and their third biggest loss home or away. Only the 1998 ‘Tour of Hell’ and 2011 World Cup compare, but Saturday’s 53-10 collapse is the latest instalment of a slump that has unfolded against the backdrop of an ongoing financial crisis. Wasps and Worcester have been placed into administration and other clubs are also in danger as a growing number of England’s top players head to foreign leagues to find work. From Test to domestic level, the Rugby Football Union should be deeply concerned.

Pool D drama awaits

England head coach Steve Borthwick has one competitive match left before the World Cup
England head coach Steve Borthwick has one competitive match left before the World Cup (Ben Whitley/PA)

England progressing from their World Cup group was previously seen as a formality but Argentina and Japan will now fancy their chances this autumn. The draw has been kind to England as a scan of the ultra-competitive Pool B shows, but the malaise that set in during the Eddie Jones era is deep rooted and means no fixture can be taken for granted. On current form, reaching the quarter-finals would be an achievement and the gulf in class evident against France shows they are a long way adrift of the tournament hosts and their fellow title contenders Ireland, South Africa and New Zealand.

France on a different level

At least England know they faced a France side operating at the peak of their powers. Les Bleus’ hit-and-miss Six Nations exploded into glorious technicolour as they were re-established as World Cup favourites with one of their great displays. Powerful, inventive, intelligent – it was rugby from another world orchestrated by their remarkable half-back general Antoine Dupont. But he was aided by a majestic supporting cast of Thibaud Flament, Gregory Alldritt and Jonathan Danty – among others – as Fabien Galthie’s team claimed the outstanding destination victory they prized after France’s last Six Nations win at Twickenham came 18 years ago. They will take some stopping in the global showpiece.

Ireland roll on

The green machine continued its ascent to the Grand Slam with a 22-7 victory over Scotland that was a humdinger until Jack Conan’s 62nd-minute try propelled Ireland out of sight. In a similar vein to France, Andy Farrell’s side are playing a different game to most of their rivals and even the brilliant Finn Russell was unable to take the hosts’ title dream into the final round. Ireland proved why they are the best team in the world with a display of ruthless efficiency that was delivered despite sustaining a host of injuries. Only England stand between them and their fourth Grand Slam.

Wales not kidding themselves

A first win of a testing Six Nations lifted some of the gloom surrounding Wales as they saw off Italy and delivered an eighth successive victory in Rome. Inspired by scrum-half Rhys Webb on his first Test start since October 2020, Wales delivered some impressive moments, but the juggernaut that is France now awaits. Beating Italy was a timely morale-booster that should spare them the indignity of finishing bottom, but Les Bleus away is a completely different ball game.

